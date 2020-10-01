BREA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Mullen Technologies Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive agreement to merge with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) in a stock-for-stock reverse merger in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announced today that the Company has begun to accept pre-orders for the Mullen MX-05 Pure Electric all-wheel drive Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Mullen announced earlier this month that development of its pre-production facility in Monrovia, California, will begin today, October 1. This facility will be fully operational in mid-2021 and is scheduled to begin the pre-production process of the MX-05 in the third quarter 2021. First deliveries to the public should be in the second quarter 2022.

The five passenger MX-05 pure electric all-wheel drive SUV, featuring a range of 325 miles with a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.2 seconds, is designed to outperform vehicles in its class. In order to reserve the MX-05, simply make the $100 deposit and review the terms and conditions at https://mullenusa.com/mullen-mx-05/.

To learn more about the revolutionary Mullen MX-05 Pure Electric all-wheel drive SUV, visit: https://mullenusa.com/mullen-mx-05-2/.

According to ResearchAndMarket.com, the global EV market in 2019 was $162.3 billion and is on pace to reach $716.8 billion by 2027. The EV market is driven by favorable government policies and subsidies, calls to reduce vehicle emissions, consumer demand and other factors.

About Mullen Technologies:

Mullen Technologies is a Southern California-based licensed vehicle manufacturer that operates in various verticals of the businesses, focusing in the automotive industry: Mullen Automotive, Mullen Energy, Mullen Auto Sales, Mullen Funding Corp. and CarHub. Each of these divisions provide Mullen with diversity of different products and services within the automotive industry. For more information, please visit: www.MullenUSA.com .

