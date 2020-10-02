News ETFs expand sustainability, fixed-income and multi-asset offerings

AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) is pleased to announce today the launch AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (NEO: AGSG) and AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF (NEO: AGLB) as well as AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund.

“Today’s launch expands AGF’s globally-focused product shelf, while offering a greater selection of our leading investment strategies across multiple investment vehicles, including both ETFs and mutual funds, said Karrie Van Belle, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, AGFI. “As we evolve our product line-up, we will continue to provide our clients with choice in the way they access our strategies to best suit their respective business models and investors’ portfolios.”

AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (Ticker: AGSG)

Based on AGF’s Global Sustainable Growth Equity strategy, one of the longest track records in sustainable investing, AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF invests in global equity securities with a primary focus on providing investors long-term capital appreciation through investing in four key impact themes. AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF and the existing AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund both seek to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, globally, which fit each fund’s concept of sustainable development.

AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF (Ticker: AGLB)

AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF is a new actively managed global fixed-income strategy that seeks to provide capital appreciation and interest income by investing primarily in fixed-income securities of governments and corporations around the world.

Name/Ticker Exchange Risk Rating Management Fee AGF Global Sustainable

Growth Equity ETF



(Ticker: AGSG)

NEO Exchange Inc. Medium 0.65%



AGF Global

Opportunities Bond ETF



(Ticker: AGLB)

NEO Exchange Inc. Low 0.65%





AGF is also launching two new mutual funds with substantially similar investment strategies to AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio, which are currently managed by the AGFiQ team. The AGFiQ team’s approach is grounded in the belief that investment outcomes can be improved by assessing and targeting the factors that drive market returns. Utilizing a disciplined, factor-based approach to view risk through multiple lenses, these Funds are designed to provide diversification across a range of third party and in-house ETFs providing exposure to different regions, sectors and asset classes, while creating the potential for better risk-adjusted returns.

AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund

AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility by investing, directly or indirectly, including through ETFs, in global equity and fixed-income securities including securities related to non-traditional asset classes.

AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund

AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund seeks to generate capital growth and regular income by investing, directly or indirectly, including through ETFs, in global equity and fixed-income securities including securities related to non-traditional asset classes.

Name Fund Series Available Risk Rating Management Fee AGFiQ Global Balanced

ETF Portfolio Fund MF, F Low to Medium MF – 1.55%

F – 0.55% AGFiQ Global Income

ETF Portfolio Fund MF, F Low MF – 1.55%

F – 0.55%

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGFI powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGFI and its affiliates.

AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) is a subsidiary of AGF. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

