Amsterdam, October 5, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that in an effort to improve industrial water management efforts around the world, it has contributed to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s (WBCSD) new report “Wastewater zero: A call to action for business to raise ambition for SDG 6.3.”

The report addresses the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6.3 (SDG 6.3) “Better water quality.” In line with SDG 6.3’s goal of improving water quality by reducing pollution and substantially increasing water reuse, the WBCSD report specifically calls for greater water reuse and water treatment efforts from industrial manufacturers, corporations and more. In the next three decades, global demand for fresh water will increase by an expected 50 to 70 percent.

“The private sector is uniquely positioned to assist in addressing the looming water crisis,” said Peter Oosterveer, CEO of Arcadis. “This report is an important first step in protecting limited water resources, and the economic prosperity they deliver.”

The report includes a specific action framework intended to help businesses commit to protecting water resources. Actions include eliminating the discharge of untreated wastewater, committing to not increase freshwater withdrawals and to increase the proportion of reused and recycled wastewater, and deploying low-carbon treatment technologies that are in-line with net-zero GHG emissions targets.

Arcadis is a proud member of the WBCSD, a global CEO-led organization of around 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. Since joining the council in 2014, Arcadis has shared its knowledge on a number of emerging environmental challenges , including urban mobility and sustainable construction.

