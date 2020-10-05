SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), announced that it received a notice of allowance for application number 16/155,093 issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for its System and Method of Mobile Database Management and Sharing patent. The Company expects that it will receive a granted date during the next three months.



This patent is targeted to enable a highly secured communication protocol and to produce increased processing of database objects through its networks. Using the technology contemplated in the patent, it is believed that mobile and IoT devices may be able to share/exchange vast amounts of data using what is believed to be highly secured, segmentation oriented, proprietary techniques. The patent protects advanced algorithms and methods for storing and sharing information database objects among networks like cellular, radio, WLAN, LAN (Local Area Network), microchip's internal communication and the Internet. One of the most advanced applications for this method and system is IoT/Mobile devices over radio. The system is designed to create another advanced security top-layer to protect the network's security and potentially boost its speed exponentially. This method and system is designed to work with high and low speed networks and in conjunction with GBT's granted Guardian Patch patent with the goal of protecting global tracking devices enabling additional security for its radio, wireless, and Internet networks.



Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO stated, "We are pleased to announce that one of our most prestigious patents has been granted. We believe our database sharing and management system is a breakthrough solution expected to provide additional security by processing the information according to advanced packets-segmentation algorithms. Especially nowadays, when the world is flooded with wired and wireless networks, our database system is capable of providing one of the highest security protocols, handling vast amounts of information over networks. In addition, our system is designed to significantly increase the network's communication speed and overall performance. We believe this is essential for IoT/Mobile, real-time applications including autonomous machines, military/security applications and medical systems. The system is designed to support media, textual and graphic/imaging information types with the goal of enabling high performance and secured processing. GBT is targeting this technology to be used within its future medical AI development and it will work with its proprietary integrated circuit (IC) technology within IoT/mobile devices. Further, GBT's database management system is targeted to be governed by our Avant! AI engine to ensure integrity, reliability and security. The patent protects the system's key methodologies, concepts and approaches and we hope to receive the official granting date during the next three months."

As a reminder, as disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K Current Report filed March 2, 2020 and in subsequent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Discover Growth Fund, LLC (“Discover”) has asserted that it has sold all the Company’s assets including the assets discussed in this Press Release. The Company is pursuing various legal remedies challenging Discover’s position that is has sole the Company’s assets.

