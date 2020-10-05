LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James P. Bradley, Congressional Candidate for California District 33 calls upon the Department of Justice to open an immediate investigation into the mailing of ballots to illegal aliens, dead voters and those that have moved out of state or out of District 33.



Ballots were sent last week to greater Los Angeles county and voters were shocked to receive ballots for people who have moved, who died long ago or who are not citizens and ineligible to vote. These occurrences are so widespread they are taking over social media including Twitter and Next Door. Last year, California and Los Angeles County agreed to clean up their voter rolls which included more than 1.5 million ineligible voters after being sued by Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch.

“These are voter rolls that were supposed to have been cleaned up earlier last year as part of the settlement of a court case. Apparently, LA County under current leadership, failed once again to keep its promises,” Bradley said. “I am calling on the DOJ to immediately open an investigation in to these dangerous extra ballots. I am also asking my opponent to join with me in seeking this investigation. Ted Lieu has been curiously silent on this actual issue which is central to our democracy. Ted, why would you not want a clean election?

“Many voters have been asking Lieu to demand a DOJ investigation since the news of this story broke over the weekend. While Lieu takes time to comment about other issues on Twitter, he has been mysteriously silent on the issue of election integrity. Why?”

