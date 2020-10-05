GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of September 2020, compared to traffic figures for September 2019.



For September 2020, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 38.3%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 33.7%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 47.1%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Sep-19 Sep-20 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 % Change Guadalajara 836.3 489.0 (41.5%) 7,765.8 3,990.3 (48.6%) Tijuana* 490.9 418.2 (14.8%) 4,451.1 3,091.3 (30.5%) Los Cabos 143.6 115.1 (19.9%) 1,447.7 784.6 (45.8%) Puerto Vallarta 144.3 85.2 (40.9%) 1,371.2 632.5 (53.9%) Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0%) 6.9 1.0 (86.1%) Guanajuato 166.9 93.6 (43.9%) 1,522.3 722.0 (52.6%) Hermosillo 141.7 80.8 (43.0%) 1,315.7 649.1 (50.7%) Mexicali 90.2 54.7 (39.4%) 871.1 475.5 (45.4%) Morelia 36.6 29.7 (19.0%) 342.8 269.2 (21.5%) La Paz 72.2 45.2 (37.4%) 740.4 374.1 (49.5%) Aguascalientes 50.7 31.2 (38.5%) 465.6 245.3 (47.3%) Los Mochis 28.7 17.1 (40.4%) 282.8 135.7 (52.0%) Manzanillo 6.1 3.8 (37.7%) 70.5 34.3 (51.4%) Total 2,209.1 1,463.6 (33.7%) 20,653.8 11,404.9 (44.8%) International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Sep-19 Sep-20 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 % Change Guadalajara 317.8 178.8 (43.7%) 3,234.5 1,646.2 (49.1%) Tijuana* 204.4 139.8 (31.6%) 2,136.1 1,207.1 (43.5%) Los Cabos 168.7 102.0 (39.6%) 2,764.7 1,259.4 (54.4%) Puerto Vallarta 96.9 45.2 (53.4%) 2,418.2 1,229.8 (49.1%) Montego Bay 256.1 48.0 (81.3%) 3,615.3 1,324.1 (63.4%) Guanajuato 47.5 25.6 (46.2%) 528.2 233.8 (55.7%) Hermosillo 5.3 3.0 (42.7%) 51.7 28.7 (44.4%) Mexicali 0.6 0.2 (72.0%) 5.1 1.6 (67.6%) Morelia 28.5 20.4 (28.6%) 312.9 162.1 (48.2%) La Paz 0.8 0.2 (71.5%) 9.4 4.7 (50.0%) Aguascalientes 18.7 9.3 (50.4%) 164.4 77.9 (52.6%) Los Mochis 0.6 0.1 (78.9%) 5.4 1.6 (69.6%) Manzanillo 1.9 0.9 (50.3%) 60.8 32.6 (46.4%) Total 1,147.9 573.5 (50.0%) 15,306.5 7,209.7 (52.9%) Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands): Airport Sep-19 Sep-20 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,154.1 667.9 (42.1%) 11,000.3 5,636.5 (48.8%) Tijuana* 695.4 558.0 (19.8%) 6,587.2 4,298.4 (34.7%) Los Cabos 312.3 217.0 (30.5%) 4,212.4 2,044.0 (51.5%) Puerto Vallarta 241.2 130.4 (45.9%) 3,789.4 1,862.3 (50.9%) Montego Bay 256.9 48.0 (81.3%) 3,622.2 1,325.1 (63.4%) Guanajuato 214.4 119.2 (44.4%) 2,050.5 955.8 (53.4%) Hermosillo 147.0 83.8 (43.0%) 1,367.4 677.8 (50.4%) Mexicali 90.9 54.9 (39.6%) 876.2 477.2 (45.5%) Morelia 65.2 50.0 (23.2%) 655.7 431.3 (34.2%) La Paz 73.0 45.4 (37.8%) 749.8 378.8 (49.5%) Aguascalientes 69.4 40.5 (41.7%) 630.0 323.2 (48.7%) Los Mochis 29.3 17.2 (41.2%) 288.2 137.3 (52.4%) Manzanillo 8.0 4.8 (40.7%) 131.2 66.8 (49.1%) Total 3,357.1 2,037.1 (39.3%) 35,960.3 18,614.5 (48.2%) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Users (in thousands): Sep-19 Sep-20 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 % Change Tijuana

200.8 139.2 (30.7%) 2,100.9 1,198.0 (43.0%)









Kingston Airport (in thousands): Passengers Sep-19 Sep-20 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.03 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A International N/A 33.4 N/A N/A 494.4 N/A Total N/A 33.4 N/A N/A 495.7 N/A Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Passengers Sep-19 Sep-20 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 % Change Domestic 2,209.1 1,463.7 (33.7%) 20,653.8 11,406.2 (44.8%) International 1,147.9 606.9 (47.1%) 15,306.5 7,704.0 (49.7%) Total 3,357.1 2,070.6 (38.3%) 35,960.3 19,110.2 (46.9%)

Highlights for the Period:



In September, total passenger traffic decreased by 38.3%; passenger traffic at the Mexican airports decreased by 35.8%, due to the gradual recovery of domestic passengers and an improvement in the trends for the international passengers.





The number of seats available during September 2020 declined by 20.7% compared to September 2019; load factors for the month went from 82.4% in September 2019 to 60.5% in September 2020.



Kingston Airport:

The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 33.4 thousand passengers in September 2020, a 75.7% decline versus September 2019.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

