KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) has added Yolande Piazza, Vice President, Financial Services of Google’s Cloud Division to its Board of Directors, having been elected by the company’s shareholders at its annual meeting on September 10, 2020.



“I am delighted to welcome Yolande to H&R Block’s Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of financial services experience and a legacy of creating customer-centric strategies and products, she is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors,” said Robert A. Gerard, Chairman of the Board. “Her talent for modernizing the way companies serve customers will help guide H&R Block’s ongoing strategy of digitally enabling all aspects of our business to best serve consumers and small business owners.”

As Vice President, Financial Services of Google’s Cloud division, Piazza leads their North American financial services sales and customer engineering teams, as she identifies new growth opportunities. Previously, as CEO of Citi FinTech, she led the company’s consumer innovation labs, creating an open Developer Portal, which delivered a vast new world of innovation to Citi, and served as Citi’s global spokeswoman for how digital technologies are evolving the entire banking ecosystem.

“I am pleased to join the board of such a trusted brand like H&R Block,” said Piazza. “The company is a great example of how to blend digital convenience and efficiencies with human expertise and care, as it helps millions of people with one of the most important financial moments of the year.”

Piazza was named one of the most powerful women in banking in 2019, and a Woman to Watch in 2017 and 2018 by American Banker. She founded the FUTURE | Women in I.T. program, sits on the advisory team of Reputation.com and is serving as chair of the European Financial Management Association through October 2020, as the first chairwoman and first representative from a U.S. bank. In 2017, Piazza joined the UN Women Global Innovation Coalition for Change.

About H&R Block

