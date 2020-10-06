GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical service in the U.S., announced today that its subsidiary, LifeSaver, has opened a new base in Evergreen, Ala., to provide emergency air medical services to the city and surrounding area. Other Alabama counties that will be served by the base include Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Butler, Wilcox, Monroe, Clarke, Baldwin, and Escambia.

The Evergreen base is located at Evergreen Medical Center and will provide air medical services 24/7/365 to the region, responding to emergency medical calls for trauma events such as heart attacks and strokes, pediatric emergencies, and other incidents. LifeSaver is staffed with industry-leading, highly trained trauma clinicians and pilots with years of experience in the field, as well as skilled aviation mechanics who ensure the aircraft is always safe and mission-ready.

Air Methods and LifeSaver adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols that include full personal protective equipment (PPE) for crews and decontamination of the aircraft after every transport. The base is committed to treating and transporting any patient who requires care.

During missions, medical teams execute lifesaving interventions to care for patients, from providing trauma care after an accident to administering clot-busting medications after a major stroke. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the growing number of rural hospital closures in Alabama and other states across the U.S., the clinical support and speed of transport is critical to ensure patients receive the best and most timely treatment possible.

“In emergency situations, minutes can be the difference between life and death,” said Amy Conner, southeast community-based system vice president at Air Methods. “Air medical services ensure fast and efficient transport of patients during their greatest time of need. We are excited to bring our commitment to professional emergency air medical services to Evergreen and the surrounding counties. It is also important to us that we do not require patients to purchase memberships for our services, unlike many other air medical companies. All patients we transport are supported by our patient advocacy teams, which help them navigate post-flight insurance requirements to avoid costly out-of-pocket expenses.”

Air Methods/LifeSaver has prioritized being in-network with state insurance plans and is part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s commercial provider networks. This gives Blue Cross members access to medically necessary air transport services from LifeSaver at agreed-upon rates. It also prevents members from being balance-billed for charges beyond those contracted rates.

To learn more about Air Methods, visit www.airmethods.com.

###

About Air Methods

Air Methods (www.airmethods.com) is the leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 70,000 people every year. With nearly 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. United Rotorcraft is the Company’s products division, specializing in the design and manufacture of aeromedical and aerospace technology. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Media Contact:

Doug Flanders

Director of Communications

Air Methods

Doug.Flanders@airmethods.com

Matt Pera Amendola Communications for Air Methods (219) 628-0258 mpera@acmarketingpr.com