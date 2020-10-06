(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 06, 2020, 17.45

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on October 05, 2020.

In its notification, Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV has notified, that following an acquisition of IBA shares with voting rights, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting right

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting right

Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Pe rsons subject to the notification requirement:

Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV, Lister Straße 6, 30163 Hannover / Germany

Marcel Maschmeyer

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 01/10/2020

01/10/2020 Threshold crossed (in %): 1%

1% Denominator: 38.254.807

38.254.807 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)



A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Marcel Maschmeyer 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV 0 400.000 0 1.05% 0.00% Subtotal 0 400.000 1.05% TOTAL 400.000 0 1.05% 0,00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights %of voting rights 400.000 1.05%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Marcel Maschmeyer controls Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV.

Additional Information

Paladin Asset Management Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit TGV is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instructions.

For further information, please contact :

IBA

Elodie Jaumain

Paralegal

+32 10 203 180

legal@iba-group.com

