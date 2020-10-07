SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has published its latest Global Threat Index for September 2020. Researchers found that an updated version of Valak malware has entered the Index for the first time, ranking as the 9th most prevalent malware in September.
First observed in late 2019, Valak is a sophisticated threat which was previously classified as a malware loader. In recent months, new variants were discovered with significant functional changes which enable Valak to operate as an information-stealer capable of targeting both individuals and enterprises. This new version of Valak is able to steal sensitive information from Microsoft Exchange mail systems, as well as users’ credentials and domain certificates. During September, Valak was spread widely by malspam campaigns containing malicious .doc files.
The Emotet trojan remains in 1st place in the Index for the third month in succession, impacting 14% of organizations globally. The Qbot trojan, which entered the listing for the first time in August, was also widely used in September, rising from 10th to 6th in the index.
“These new campaigns spreading Valak are another example of how threat actors look to maximize their investments in established, proven forms of malware. Together with the updated versions of Qbot which emerged in August, Valak is intended to enable data and credentials theft at scale from organizations and individuals. Businesses should look at deploying anti-malware solutions that can prevent such content reaching end-users, and advise their employees to be cautious when opening emails, even when they appear to be from a trusted source,” said Maya Horowitz, Director, Threat Intelligence & Research, Products at Check Point.
The research team also warns that “MVPower DVR Remote Code Execution” is the most common exploited vulnerability, impacting 46% of organizations globally, followed by “Dasan GPON Router Authentication Bypass” which impacted 42% of organizations worldwide. “OpenSSL TLS DTLS Heartbeat Information Disclosure (CVE-2014-0160; CVE-2014-0346)” had a global impact of 36%.
Check Point’s Global Threat Impact Index and its ThreatCloud Map is powered by Check Point’s ThreatCloud intelligence, the largest collaborative network to fight cybercrime which delivers threat data and attack trends from a global network of threat sensors. The ThreatCloud database inspects over 2.5 billion websites and 500 million files daily, and identifies more than 250 million malware activities every day.
