GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their newly launched wirespeed packet capture application called “PacketScanPX™”.
This application leverages two of GL’s best-selling products: PacketExpert™ 10GX and PacketScan™. It can capture IP traffic at up to 10 Gbps and analyze thousands of protocols including Voice over IP (VoIP) signaling and traffic.
[See the complete illustration here: [https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/packetscanpx-capture-and-filter.jpg]
[See the product announcement newsletter: [https:www.gl.com/newsletter/gl-announces-new-wirespeed-packet-capture-application-newsletter.html]
“PacketExpert™ is a versatile Ethernet testing tool with many industry standard testing modules. PacketExpert™ can also be used as an in-line wirespeed network tap capable of monitoring traffic at up to 10 Gbps across copper or fiber optic networks. PacketScan™ is a powerful protocol analyzer suited for IP networks and VoIP analysis,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
He further added, “ PacketScanPX™ works by utilizing the wirespeed network tap functionality of PacketExpert™ and feeding it to the PacketScan™ software for high performance network monitoring and analysis. The captured packets are streamed from the PacketExpert™ to the PacketScan™ over the USB 3.0 connection. While capturing traffic, the PacketExpert™ allows the user to set hardware-level filters to capture only traffic of interest. Up to 16 hardware level filters can be defined per port. Filters can be set for various header fields like Source/Destination MAC/IP addresses, UDP/TCP ports, 802.1Q VLAN Id/Priority fields, IP ToS/DSCP fields, Frame size, etc. Users can also define filters at the individual byte level. Furthermore, the individual filters can be combined into groups and the groups can be further combined into supergroups for additional flexibility.”
Important Features
About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com
Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com
GL Communications, Inc.
Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES
GL_Logo_Vertical.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: