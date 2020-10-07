LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley, is pleased to announce that Sunny Olabode has joined the organization as Vice President of Finance. In this role, Olabode directs and administers the organization’s financial planning objectives, oversees budget management and provides strategic direction in measuring financial and operational performance. Reporting to UNCLE Credit Union Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gina Bloomfield, Olabode also leads the daily operations of the finance and accounting teams, including the hiring and supervision of staff.



“Sunny brings an outstanding business acumen along with extensive expertise in finance, business operations, and risk management to our executive team, which are critical for a financial institution’s success in these challenging times,” said Gina Bloomfield. “Her ability to lead positive change and translate organizational goals into effective strategy and decisions that bolster financial strength and growth will contribute to enhanced value and opportunities for our members.”

A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), Olabode has nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry. She comes to UNCLE after having most recently served as Vice President, Controller for a $1.5 billion credit union headquartered in San Francisco. Prior to this, Olabode served as Assistant Controller, Senior Accounting Analyst for a $1.2 billion financial institution based in Concord, California. In this post, she focused on budget analysis, tax reporting and compliance, regulatory reporting, external audits and project management. Her background also includes auditor and accounting management positions at companies including Western Union (formerly Paymap, Inc.).

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $541+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 29,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has six financial centers located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, along with an additional 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members also have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

