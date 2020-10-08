Press release

8 October 2020, 13:00

Nomination Committee in Sdiptech appointed





The Annual General Meeting, held on 18 May 2020, resolved to give the Chairman of the Board of Directors the assignment of contacting the largest shareholders by voting power as of 31 August 2020 and request them to appoint members, who would constitute the Nomination Committee. In accordance therewith, a Nomination Committee for the 2021 annual meeting has now been appointed, consisting of:

Saeid Esmaeilzadeh

Helen Fasth Gillstedt (representing Handelsbanken Fonder AB)

Ulrik Grönvall (representing Swedbank Robur Fonder)

Jan Samuelson (Chairman of the Sdiptech Board of Directors)

The tasks of the Nomination Committee and the guidelines for the appointment of its members are described on the corporate website, www.sdiptech.se

The proposal of the Nomination Committee will be published at the latest in connection with the notice for the Annual General Meeting and will also be made available at the Company’s website.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be submitted by e-mail to: valberedningen@sdiptech.com or by mail to the company under address:

Nomination Committee

Sdiptech AB

Nybrogatan 39

114 39 Stockholm

Sweden

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se . Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 8 October 2020 at 13:00 CEST.

