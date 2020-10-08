BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced it will enter California, the world’s largest cannabis market with the opening of its 11th retail location nationally: BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara . Earlier this year, Jushi acquired GSG SBCA, Inc., a licensed cannabis dispensary in Santa Barbara, and concurrently signed a $3.2 million sale-leaseback agreement with a financing partner related to the real estate previously purchased in connection with the acquisition of GSG SBCA, Inc.

BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara , which is conveniently located near Loreto Plaza in the heart of Santa Barbara at 3516 State Street , will begin serving customers on October 14th at 10:00 a.m. BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara customers can shop for medical and adult-use cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com, which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup. In the near future, BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara will also be adding delivery services as permitted by the City of Santa Barbara.



“With sales that far surpass any other U.S. state, California represents a significant growth opportunity for Jushi,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “Our new flagship store is strategically located in Santa Barbara, a limited license market that currently only allows for three dispensaries to operate in the city. We’re excited to be a part of this active, engaged community and look forward to welcoming local residents to experience the BEYOND / HELLO™ customer-first approach and state-of-the-art dispensary.” Mr. Cacioppo continued, “We will also continue to pursue additional M&A opportunities in California, particularly in jurisdictions with high barriers to entry, limited market participants, and strong growth opportunities.”



BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara carries top cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures/sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military servicepeople with identification. For more information, visit https://www.jushico.com/ or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



Key expectations and assumptions made by the Company include, but are not limited to: the continued performance of existing operations in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Nevada, the anticipated opening of additional dispensaries in 2020 and 2021, the expansion and optimization of the grower-processor in Pennsylvania and the facility in Nevada, the opening of new facilities in Ohio and Virginia and two dispensaries in California, which are subject to licensing approval.

