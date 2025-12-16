Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Amendment to CEO Employment Agreement

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announces that in order to assist the Company in managing near-term working capital requirements, the Company and Jim Cacioppo, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, have agreed to certain amendments to Mr. Cacioppo’s employment agreement (collectively, the “Employment Agreement Amendments”). All of the Employment Agreement Amendments were approved on behalf of the Company by the independent directors of the Company.

Pursuant to the Employment Agreement Amendments, Mr. Cacioppo, has agreed to receive the $1,050,000 annual cash bonus that would otherwise have been paid to him on or before March 15, 2026, and the options to purchase 3,000,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company that would have otherwise been issued to him prior to January 1, 2026, in the following alternative form: (1) a lump sum cash payment in the amount of $300,000; and (2) 3,000,000 restricted subordinate voting shares, which shall vest on January 1, 2026, provided Mr. Cacioppo remains employed by the Company on January 1, 2026.

Mr. Cacioppo, as a director and officer of the Company, is considered a related party of the Company pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection Of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and accordingly the Employment Agreement Amendments may be considered a related party transaction under MI 61-101. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the consideration to Mr. Cacioppo under the Employment Agreement Amendments did not exceed 25% of the of the Company's market capitalization (calculated in accordance with MI 61-101) at the time the Employment Agreement Amendments were entered into. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction 21 days prior to the date of the amendments because the Employment Agreement Amendments had not been confirmed at that time. The Company deemed this circumstance reasonable in the ordinary course of business.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Canadian securities legislation and United States ("U.S.") securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information") which are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this report that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitutes forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words, "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: future business strategy; competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company's business, operations and plans, including new revenue streams; the refinancing or securing other sources of liquidity to meet debt repayment obligations; the implementation by the Company of certain product lines; the implementation of certain research and development; the application for additional licenses and the grant of licenses that will be or have been applied for; the expansion or construction of certain facilities; the reduction in the number of our employees; the expansion into additional U.S. and international markets; any potential future legalization of adult use and/or medical marijuana under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this press release to “Jushi,” “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Jushi Holdings Inc. and our subsidiaries.

