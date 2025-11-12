Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Grand Opening of Beyond Hello™ Little Ferry in New Jersey

Company’s first dispensary in the Garden State and 8 th state where the Company operates

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the opening of its Beyond Hello™ Little Ferry dispensary located at 415 US-46, Little Ferry, NJ 07643. Beyond Hello Little Ferry marks Jushi’s first retail location in the state of New Jersey and its 42nd store nationwide, representing a key milestone in the Company’s ongoing national retail expansion.

The new dispensary opened to the public on Friday, November 7, 2025, and is expected to host a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, November 21, featuring exclusive promotions, product spotlights from New Jersey-based cultivators and manufacturers, and community partner appearances (Learn More).





Beyond Hello Little Ferry will operate Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Customers can browse live inventory and place online reservations for in-store pickup at beyond-hello.com.

Conveniently situated along the busy U.S. Route 46 corridor, Beyond Hello Little Ferry is easily accessible to residents across Bergen County and the greater Northern New Jersey/New York metropolitan area, including Hackensack, Teaneck, Ridgefield Park, and Fort Lee. Just minutes from the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, the store is positioned to serve both local communities and commuters seeking convenient access to high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming retail environment.





Beyond Hello Little Ferry will feature a broad selection of premium cannabis products sourced from New Jersey-based growers and manufacturers, highlighting some of the state’s most recognized local brands across flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and wellness categories.

As with all Beyond Hello™ dispensaries, customers will be assisted by a knowledgeable team of cannabis professionals trained to deliver personalized consultations, education, and an elevated shopping experience in a modern, inclusive environment.





“The opening of Beyond Hello Little Ferry marks a major step forward for Jushi as we enter the vibrant New Jersey market for the first time,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of the Company. “Little Ferry and the broader Bergen County area offer an incredible mix of local character, accessibility, and community pride. We’re proud to introduce Beyond Hello’s retail experience here and to partner with exceptional local cultivators and product makers to serve consumers throughout northern New Jersey.”

For more information, visit beyond-hello.com or follow Beyond Hello™ on social media.





About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” and “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Canadian securities legislation and United States (“U.S.”) securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which are based upon the Company’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this report that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitutes forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words, “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: future business strategy; competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company’s business, operations and plans, including new revenue streams; the refinancing or securing other sources of liquidity to meet debt repayment obligations; the implementation by the Company of certain product lines; the implementation of certain research and development; the application for additional licenses and the grant of licenses that will be or have been applied for; the expansion or construction of certain facilities; the reduction in the number of our employees; the expansion into additional U.S. and international markets; any potential future legalization of adult use and/or medical marijuana under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which the Company operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the cannabis industry generally; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time they were provided or made and such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including our ability to continue as a going concern, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, among others: the limited operating history of the industry and the Company; risks related to managing the growth of the Company including completed, pending or future acquisitions or dispositions, including potential future impairment of goodwill or intangibles acquired and/or post-closing disputes; risks related to the continued performance, expansion and/or optimization of existing operations in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia; risks related to the anticipated openings of additional dispensaries or relocation of existing dispensaries subject to licensing approval; the Company’s history of operating losses and negative operating cash flows; increasing competition in the industry; risks inherent in an agricultural business, such as the effects of natural disasters; reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management of the Company; risks associated with cannabis products manufactured for human consumption including potential product recalls; limited research and data relating to cannabis; constraints on marketing products; risk of litigation; insurance-related risks; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; risks related to the economy generally; fraudulent activity by employees, contractors and consultants; risks relating to the Company’s current amount of indebtedness; risks relating to not being able to reduce or refinance its debt obligations; reliance on key inputs, suppliers and skilled labor, and third party service provider contracts; reliance on manufacturers and contractors; risks of supply shortages or supply chain disruptions; risks relating to pandemics and forces of nature; risks related to the enforceability of contracts; risks related to inflation, the rising cost of capital, and stock market instability; risks relating to U.S. regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti‐money laundering laws and regulation; cannabis-related tax risks and challenges from governmental authorities with respect to the Company’s application for Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERC); other governmental and environmental regulation; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third parties; sales of a significant amount of shares by existing shareholders; the limited market for securities of the Company; risks relating to the need to raise additional capital either through debt or equity financing; costs associated with the Company being a publicly-traded company and a U.S. and Canadian filer; risks related to co‐investment with parties with different interests to the Company; conflicts of interest and related party transactions; cybersecurity risks; and risks related to the Company’s critical accounting policies and estimates. Refer to Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2025 for more information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward‐looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking information contained in this press release or other forward-looking statements made by the Company. Forward‐looking information is provided and made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking information or statements other than as required by applicable law.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this press release to “Jushi,” “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” refer to Jushi Holdings Inc. and our subsidiaries.

For further information, please contact:

Jushi Investor Relations

Trent Woloveck

Co-Chief Strategy Director

614-271-4349

trent@jushico.com

investors@jushico.com

