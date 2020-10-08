NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra , the first Data Bureau designed to help marketers orchestrate data across all dimensions of their efforts, today announced the launch of its Portable Data Module, a new offering that enables brands to leverage modular data assets and first-party data orchestration capabilities safely behind their own firewall, eliminating the risks that come with sending PII to third parties. The Portable Data Module represents a new technological infrastructure for safeguarding privacy and promoting transparency without sacrificing data-driven capabilities.



With Adstra’s Portable Data Module, every operation performed on a brand's data, including matching, can be conducted 100% in the brand's own environment. Brands are able to access the full scope of Adstra’s capabilities while maintaining total control of their data and complete transparency into all of its applications.

“Marketers are trying to balance two often competing incentives: on the one hand, they must do more with first-party data to stay competitive, and on the other hand they must perform all their data operations more securely and transparently. The Portable Data Module provides an elegant way to do both at the same time,” said Rick Erwin, CEO of Adstra Data. “Performing these actions behind a brand's firewall is also more efficient because it reduces the operational friction that comes with legal and procurement reviews of third party contracts and shortened the distance between your data and its point of activation.”

The Portable Data Module delivers on the central imperatives for marketers entering a new era focused on privacy and first-party data:

Privacy: New regulations like GDPR and CCPA place new liabilities and demands on marketer’s control and governance of consumer’s information. The more the data flows, and the more parties are involved, the greater risk a marketer takes in tackling the data and identity challenge. Adstra’s Portable Data Module greatly reduces those risks. Operational efficiency: Relying on multiple partners and point solutions to orchestrate data between different systems incurs tremendous operational friction. Not only does sharing data with third parties leave marketers exposed at every handoff, but it also requires significant time from internal legal and compliance resources. Bringing that process behind a brand’s firewall eliminates that friction and the costs associated with it. Speed: Manually sharing data with third parties also takes time, which is its own cost in an era of rapid changes to consumer habits and preferences. Adstra’s Portable Data Module shortens the distance between all the points that data needs to travel, giving marketers greater agility in their efforts to keep pace with the consumer. Transparency: Adstra’s Portable Data platforms gives marketers full transparency into every operation performed on or with their data, shining a bright light into black boxes. This increased transparency helps them keep track of fees and leads to a more equitable and accountable supply chain overall.

As the industry’s first Data Bureau, Adstra can ingest any form of identity (individual or household), assign a persistent ID connected to attribute data, and action against any other media or form of identity. It works independent of a brand’s choice in technology and enables brands to meet privacy regulations by linking its data back to validated individuals or customers. A Data Bureau is compatible with CDPs, DMPs, onboarders, and marketing clouds, facilitating privacy-compliant portability of critical data and intelligence between these different systems.



Adstra’s Portable Data Platform makes all of this possible behind a brand’s own firewall. The Portable Data Module is the first of multiple data sharing options available within Adstra’s Connected Audience Platform.

