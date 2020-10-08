DELHI, India, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Outlook 2026" Report Highlights:



Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market: US$ 700 Million Opportunity

Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >125 Therapies In Trials

USA Dominates Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials: >50 Therapies In Trials

Comprehensive Insight on Clinical & Non Clinical Issues Related to Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Development

Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy: 2

Global Research Progress & Medical Advancement Insight

Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec) & Oncorine: Dosage, Price & Patent insight

Over the past few years, the advantages that are associated with oncolytic virus immunotherapy have been appreciated and widely accepted by the researchers and the patients, leading to a phase transition where extensive use of the therapy in the future will not be questioned. The re-defining nature of the therapy and the extensive clinical platform provided by the therapy is estimated to be improve the unwanted prevailing condition of increasing cancer cases and mortality rate. Since the arrival of oncolytic virus immunotherapy for the cancer patients in the pharmaceutical industry, its importance has been increasing, leading to the identification of the therapy as one of the biggest breakthroughs in the medical sector and biotech space.

The association of the therapy with other innovative technologies such as gene editing technologies CRISPR-Cas9, TALEN and many others have led to the deployment of the therapy as an effective and promising cancer treatment regimen. All the comprehensive methodology and the additional benefits associated with the market i.e. combined benefits of oncolytic virus and immunotherapy has already started proving the therapy as one of the biggest achievements ever gained by the researchers indulged in regulating and unwinding the complexities associated with the cancer mortality rate and the unwanted results found within the other commercially available therapies.

Since the arrival of oncolytic virus immunotherapy for the cancer patients, it is thriving the market with its innovative mechanism of action, which is however considered as an important parameter to imply for every cancer therapeutics therapy. Recently, the approval of some oncolytic virus immunotherapy for the cancer patients has helped in understanding the importance of such therapy and why it got widely accepted by the researchers and the patients across the globe at a rate that is unimaginable. The high business platform that the therapy and the respective market with it has brought into the cancer therapeutics market describes the huge advantages associated with the market as well as the strength that it has achieved in a short period of time.

The market that is associated with the oncolytic virus immunotherapy is also largely adjoined and coupled with the increasing clinical platform. The recent attention and the interest that the therapy in terms of research and development is receiving is expected to be playing a pivotal role in the overall development of the therapy. The relatively large number of clinical research activities, trials, collaborations and mergers are estimated to be adding significant amount of appreciation to the therapy at global level. Although the initial marketing paradigm for the market was slow, but the continuous progress made in the research and development sector have helped the market in propagating numerous healthcare opportunities to the researchers and the patients.

The global market of oncolytic virus immunotherapy is estimated to be fascinating as the clinical platform associated with the therapy in every established pharmaceutical markets of the world is getting modified with respect to the need of the cancer patients. The hype of advantages that the therapy has brought and all the recent trends inclined towards the market are believed to develop broader programs in the therapy with respect to imply the applications of the therapy for each and every cancer type i.e. whether it is benign, malignant, solid or advanced. Success observed in the therapy with respect to declining the mortality rate of the cancer is also leading towards the potential benefits associated with the market and eventually incremental approach of the therapy towards providing better healthcare standard for the cancer patients.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Oncolytic Virus

1.1 Outline of Oncolytic Virotherapy

1.2 Trail from Genesis to Biogenetics

2. Primer of Virotherapy in Malignancies

2.1 Oncolytic Viruses towards Cancer

2.2 Approaches for Targeting Tumor Cells

2.2.1 Pro Apoptotic Targeting

2.2.2 Translational Targeting

2.2.3 Transcriptional Targeting

2.2.4 Transductional Targeting

3. Viral Oncolysis Mechanism of Action

3.1 Viral Entry into Cancerous Cells

3.2 Efficacy Routes Followed by Oncogenic Viruses

3.3 Mechanism of Tumor Specificity

3.3.1 Defective Anti-Viral Responses

3.3.2 Receptor Targeting for Tumor Selective Intake

3.3.3 Targeting to Tumor Specific Promoters

3.3.4 Viral Gene Deletions

3.3.5 Proteolytic Processing of Virus Particles in Tumor Microenvironment

4. Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapy Overview

4.1 Stimulation of Antitumor Immune Responses

4.2 Oncolytic Viruses as Cancer Vaccines

5. Varieties of Viruses Casted as Oncolytic Viruses

5.1 Oncolytic Wild Type Viruses

5.1.1 Reovirus (Respiratory Enteric Orphan Virus)

5.1.2 Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)

5.1.3 Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV)

5.1.4 Myxoma

5.2 Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

5.2.1 Adenoviruses

5.2.2 Herpes Simplex Virus

5.2.3 Vaccinia Virus

6. Potential Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy for Cancers

6.1 Breast Cancer

6.2 Lung Cancer

6.3 Prostate Cancer

6.4 Melanoma

6.5 Brain Tumor

6.6 Blood Cancer

7. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Overview

7.1 Preface towards Oncolytic Virus Arcade

7.2 Market Aspects of Approved Oncolytic Viruses

8. Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Pipeline Overview

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Company

8.3 By Country

8.4 By Indication

8.5 By Patient Segment

9. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy – Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec)

9.2 Oncorine (H101)

10. Research Progress & Medical Advancement in Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

10.1 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Development as a Cancer Vaccine

10.2 Oncolytic Virus Therapy Collaboration with T-Cell Therapy for Advanced Results

10.3 Preliminary Effectiveness of Oncolytic Virus Therapy in Killing Malignant Tumor Cells in Children

10.4 Combined Study of Oncolytic Virus Therapy and CAR-T Cell Therapy by City of Hope Researchers

10.5 TG4001 & TG6002 Positive Clinical Results against HPV-Induced Cancers

10.6 Pelareorep-Anti-PD-1 Combination for the Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

10.7 Adenovirus E3 Region to Substantially Improve Oncolytic Efficacy & Potency

10.8 University of Helsinki Novel Solution for Advancing Oncolytic Virus Therapy

10.9 Valo Therapeutics Technology Acquisition for Advancing Oncolytic Therapy

10.10 Mayo Clinic to Expand Oncolytic Virus Therapy against Multiple Myeloma

11. Strategic Partnership & Collaborations to Advance the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

11.1 Mustang Bio & Nationwide Children’s Hospital to Undergo Collaboration for Oncolytic Virus Therapy for Glioblastoma

11.2 Pfizer & Western Oncolytics Collaboration Announcement for Novel Oncolytic Treatment

11.3 Tessa Therapeutics & Vyriad to Synergistically Boost the Novel Oncolytic Treatment

11.4 Boehringer Ingelheim & Vira Therapeutics to Develop Next Generation Oncolytic Virus Therapy for the Cancer Patients

11.5 Regeneron & Vyriad Therapeutics Collaboration for Unravelling Oncoytic Virus Therapy for Cancer Treatment

11.6 DNAtrix & Valo Therapeutics Collaboration for Evaluating Peptide Based Oncolytic Therapy for the Cancer Patients

11.7 Pfizer & Ignite Immunotherapy to Collaboration for Developing Next-Generation Oncolytic Virus Therapy

11.8 AbbVie & Turnstone Biologics to Collaborate for Next-Generation Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies

11.9 ABL Europe & SillaJen to Expand Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

11.10 PsiOxus & BMS Ink Collaboration for the Development of Transgenic Oncolytic Therapy

12. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

12.1 Research

12.2 Preclinical

12.3 Clinical

12.4 Phase-I

12.5 Phase-I/II

12.6 Phase-II

12.7 Phase-II/III

12.8 Phase-III

13. Marketed Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Clinical Insight

13.1 IMLYGIC

13.2 Oncorine

14. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Growth Inhibitors

15. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Future Outlook

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 BioVex Inc.

16.2 Cell Genesys

16.3 Crusade Laboratories

16.4 Genelux Corporation

16.5 Jennerex Biotherapeutics

16.6 Lokon Pharma

16.7 Merck

16.8 MultiVir

16.9 Oncolys BioPharma

16.10 Oncolytics Biotech

16.11 Oncos Therapeutics (Targovax)

16.12 PsiOxus Therapeutics

16.13 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

16.14 Takara Bio

16.15 VCN Biosciences

16.16 ViroTarg

16.17 Vyriad



