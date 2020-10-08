RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast of its third-quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, that morning before the market opens.



A live audio webcast of Martin Marietta’s call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2020. An on-demand replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for one year. A link to both the live and replay events is available on the Company’s website.

For those investors without online web access, the conference call may also be accessed by calling 9703150423, confirmation number 7884837. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A five-day telephonic replay will be available by dialing 4045373406 and entering 7884837 when prompted for the access code.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada, and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Osberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

(919) 783-4691

Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

MLM-E.