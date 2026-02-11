Martin Marietta Appoints George F. Schoen as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (Martin Marietta or the Company), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today announced the appointment of George F. Schoen as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, further strengthening the Company’s leadership team as it executes its long-term strategic plan. Mr. Schoen will join the Company in March 2026.

Mr. Schoen, who most recently served as Co-Chair of the Global Mergers and Acquisitions Practice at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, is widely recognized as one of the nation’s foremost M&A and corporate governance attorneys. He has advised on many of the most significant and complex corporate transactions of the last 25 years. His extensive experience spans public company mergers and acquisitions, hostile and contested transactions, shareholder activism defense, joint ventures and strategic board-level counseling.

“George is an exceptional legal mind and a proven strategic advisor,” said Ward Nye, Chair and CEO of Martin Marietta. “His extraordinary experience leading major public company transactions, combined with his deep understanding of corporate governance, and his superb advice to Martin Marietta over the years as outside counsel, make him uniquely suited to lead our legal function as we continue advancing our strategic and operational goals. We are delighted to welcome him to Martin Marietta.”

At Cravath, Mr. Schoen represented companies across multiple industries including construction materials, energy, industrials, media, technology, healthcare and financial services. His notable matters include industry-defining transactions such as Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Occidental Petroleum’s acquisition of Anadarko, and Precision Castparts in its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway, along with numerous high-profile activism defense engagements. Mr. Schoen has been repeatedly recognized as a leading M&A lawyer by, among others, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and IFLR1000. Mr. Schoen was named as a “Dealmaker of the Year” by the New York Law Journal in 2022 and The American Lawyer in 2019, and one of “Hollywood’s Top 20 Dealmakers” by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. Additionally, he has been named by Lawdragon as one of the “500 Leading Lawyers in America,” “500 Leading Dealmakers in America” and “500 Global Leaders in Crisis Management.”

“I am honored to join Martin Marietta and excited for the opportunity to contribute to the Company’s continued success,” said Mr. Schoen. “Martin Marietta’s commitment to enterprise excellence, disciplined growth and long-term value creation is well known across the industry and beyond. I look forward to supporting the Company’s mission and working with the management team, Board of Directors and our dedicated employees to advance the Company’s strategic priorities.”

About George F. Schoen

Mr. Schoen joined Cravath in 1998 and was elected a partner in 2005. He served as the Firm’s Corporate Hiring Partner from 2011 to 2014. He received a B.A. from Cornell University in 1995 and a J.D. with honors from the University of Chicago Law School in 1998.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Specialties business provides high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

MLM-G.