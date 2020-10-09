Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Hydrolysates Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Protein Hydrolysates Market size is valued at $844.2m by 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,216.1m by 2025, growing at CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



The Protein Hydrolysates Market growth rate is attributed to the rising demand for protein-based dietary supplements and infant nutrition as they are easier to absorb and digest hence, fostering the market growth. Protein Hydrolysates are basically potential source of bioactive peptides. Protein hydrolysates are mixtures of amino acids, oligopeptides, polypeptides that are manufactured from protein sources using partial hydrolysis.



It is a type of protein that is partly hydrolyzed or digested be consuming, which makes it easier to absorb or digest. Protein hydrolysate is available in form of solid and liquid. It is derived from plants, animals, or milk products. Protein hydrolysates are used in solid and liquid food products listed in special diets or for the patients in order to provide them aNAitional nutritional diet. It is also commonly used for the patients that are unable to take protein form their regular food.



From wide application in manufacturing of dietary supplements, baby food and sports nutrition to the surge in demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates, especially from sports industry to increased R&D investments by governmental bodies to overcome limitations of high cost coupled with the rising demand for healthy and nutrient enriched animal feed with growing consciousness about livestock health should stimulate the demand of protein hydrolysate for livestock feed application is anticipated to propel the Protein Hydrolysates Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.



North America dominated the Protein Hydrolysates Market with a share of 34.4% in the year 2019.

The factors such as growing demand for plant-based and animal-based protein hydrolysates in the sports industry and high usage of protein in infant nutrition are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Protein Hydrolysates Market.

Growing retail and E-commerce sector, coupled with availability of various protein hydrolysate based products are the key factors owing to the growth in the segment during forecast period 2020-2025.

Drivers - Protein Hydrolysates Market



Growing Awareness Regarding Protein Diet for Developing Health & Immunity:



With the current pandemic situation, and with rising awareness on the importance of increasing immunity, more consumers are buying protein based supplements to improve their health and immunity. The rise in demand has driven the need for ingredients such as protein hydrolysates immensely.



According to a survey, published in Research Gate, of the total individuals attested to having consumed dietary supplements in their life, protein supplements were the most consumed form of dietary supplement. Increasing awareness among people on the importance of protein based supplements to maintain health is set to accelerate the market growth. Increasing health awareness, leading to the consumption of functional and nutritional food among consumers is driving growth of global protein hydrolysates market.



Challenges - Protein Hydrolysates Market



High selling price and R&D Costs are High:



The major challenge for the market is that as protein hydrolysates have a huge potential use as a protein source for human consumption, but their production steps involve dehydration that requires high energy supply and is, consequently, very expensive. Another process known as Enzymatic Hydrolysis also is costly owing to the high costs of industrial enzymes. Along with this, the requirements of special treatment to deactivate the enzymatic hydrolysis, coupled with difficulty of the process to obtain hydrolysates of particular molecular mass are aNAing to this cost as well.



Moreover, this also increases the cost of end products and leads to rise in cheaper counterfeit food products increasing in the market, and further impacting the market. Hence, the high cost of R&D and production challenge the market over the forecast period 2020-2025.



Protein Hydrolysates Industry Outlook



Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Protein Hydrolysates Market. In 2019, Protein Hydrolysates Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. Protein Hydrolysates Market top 10 companies are Abbott Laboratories, Friesland Campina, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle Plc, ADM Company, Kerry Group PLC, Danone Nutricia, Nestle S.A., Glanbia PLC and others.



Acquisitions/Product Launches

In March 2020, Arla Foods introduces new brand and plant-based drinks sector to offer oat based options made only from natural ingredients

In June2019, Kerry Group expanded its operations with a new production unit in India which is worth of ?20 million and it is set to serve Kerry Taste & Nutrition's global and regional customers in the South West Asia region.

