CGG Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast
Paris, France – October 12, 2020
CGG will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday November 5th 2020, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:
To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com
A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months
Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:
|France call-in:
|+33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
|UK call-in:
|+44(0) 844 4819 752
|Access Code:
|8151668
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
|Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com
Attachment
CGG
Massy, FRANCE
CGG - Press Release pdf versionFILE URL | Copy the link below
CGG LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: