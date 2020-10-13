Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 October 2020



Disclosure of received notification of Norges Bank





Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank.

Notification of Norges Bank

On 12 October 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 9 October 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

9 October 2020 Voting rights 2,147,866 2.98% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 19,729 0.03% Total number of voting rights 2,167,595 3.00%

The notification of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

