Martela Plc’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Artti Aurasmaa as a new CEO effective 19 October, 2020. Aurasmaa has solid experience in building service business growth in various industries. He has held leadership roles in companies such as 3StepIT, Stella Care, Ropo Capital and Vincit. Matti Rantaniemi, previous CEO, will resign from his position after being there for five years.

“The Board and I are very pleased to have appointed Artti as CEO of Martela. He is dynamic and enabling CEO, who has successfully been able to grow various industries service businesses both in Finland as well as in other Scandinavian countries. With Artti’s leadership we will further accelerate Martela Lifecycle’s expansion in whole Scandinavia.

During his time as CEO of Martela, Matti Rantaniemi has executed a significant structural change in the company. On behalf of entire Board I want to thank Matti for his work for the company.”

”I am excited to have the possibility to be developing better working and learning environments together with Martela professionals. I believe that lifecycle model has currently an increasing demand while the working life itself is in front of a rapid change. It is also an honor to be part in taking Finnish design- and furniture expertise to other Scandinavian countries as well” says Artti Aurasmaa.

About Artti Aurasmaa

Born 1975

M Sc. (Economy)

Main employment history

Ropo Capital Oy, CEO, 2016-2020

Stella Care Oy, CEO, 2014-2016

3StepIT Oy, CEO, 2005-2014

Current Board Memberships

Vincit Oyj, Chairman of the Board, 2019-

Ropo Capital Oy, member of the Board, 2020-

Bookers Group Oy, Chairman of the Board, 2020-

Yleinen työttömyyskassa YTK, member of the Board,, 2015-

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.