Martela Corporation, Financial calendar, 23.12.2025, at 13:00 p.m.

Martela Corporation’s financial information in 2026 will be published as follows;

On Wednesday 25.2.2026, Financial Statement Release for 2025

On Tuesday 12.5.2026, Financial Review for January-March 2026

On Wednesday 12.8.2026, Half Year Report for January-June 2026

On Wednesday 11.11.2026, Financial Review for January-September 2026

The Annual Report for 2025 will be published on Martela’s website during week 11 year 2026.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 8 April 2026 at 14.00 p.m.

The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 30 January 2026 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 73, 02151 Espoo, Finland.

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.