Martela weakens its guidance for profit for 2025

Martela Corporation, inside information, 10.12.2025, at 15:30

The development of revenue and order intake has been weaker than expected during the current quarter on Martela's key market areas. The margin development on projects and deliveries has continued to be positive in the second half of the year, but the margin levels have developed slightly below previous expectations. Due to these reasons, Martela is lowering its full-year profit forecast.

New guidance for 2025:

Martela Group's full-year 2025 revenue is estimated to reach EUR 91-93 million in 2025 (EUR 86.7 million in 2024). The operating result is estimated to be negative and the operating loss is estimated to be at the level of EUR 1.1-2.3 million (operating loss in 2024 was EUR 6.5 million).

Previous guidance for 2025:

Martela anticipates its revenue to increase in full-year 2025 compared to previous year and comparable operating profit close to zero result.

