BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the third quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter was $3.4 million compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2019 and, for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, it was $5.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019.

A summary of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, is attached. Select highlights include:

  • The return on average assets and efficiency ratio year to date were 1.05% and 72%, respectively, compared to 0.46% and 86%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.
  • CIBM Bank’s Mortgage Banking Division was a significant contributor to improved quarter and year to date earnings results. Driven by refinance activity due to lower interest rates, net mortgage banking revenues and loan originations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were $13.9 million and $418 million, respectively, compared to $6.1 million and $226 million, respectively, for the same period of the prior year.
  • Compensation expense was up 28% in the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the increase in mortgage division compensation as a result of the significant increase in production.  Compensation at the mortgage division represents 52% of the total compensation in the Company year to date; excluding the mortgage division, the Company’s compensation year to date is up less than 2% compared to the same period last year.
  • Net interest income was up $1.9 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The primary reasons for the increase include: (i) higher average balances in loans held for sale and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, (ii) a 68 basis point reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities due to the lower interest rate environment, and (iii) the collection of principal plus interest on a large non-performing commercial real estate loan.
  • In addition to providing the impetus for lower interest rates, COVID-19 and the related Lockdown Recession have affected the Company in many ways. Year to date, CIBM Bank has originated approximately 350 government guaranteed PPP loans, with balances in excess of $43 million. As a result, CIBM Bank has received and deferred $1.5 million in fees from the SBA to be fully recognized in earnings when the loans are repaid or granted forgiveness with repayment by the government. To date, the Company has prepared PPP forgiveness applications totaling $7 million in principal balances and $0.2 million in related deferred origination fees; we expect receipt of proceeds during the fourth quarter. In addition, there were 90 loans totaling $74 million with COVID-19 loan payment deferrals as of September 30, 2020.
  • Provisions for loan losses were $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.1 million for the same period of 2019. The primary reason for the increase is environmental and qualitative factors as well as certain borrower credit deterioration primarily from those industries hardest hit by COVID-19 and the Lockdown Recession (i.e., restaurants and hospitality).   
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.32%, respectively; compared to 1.35% and 1.09%, respectively, at December 31, 2019; and 1.40% and 1.14%, respectively, at September 30, 2020. The improvements during the first nine months of 2020 were due to certain loan level improvements including a successful large commercial real estate loan collection.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “We are happy to report very strong earnings for the first three quarters of 2020. Given the challenges that many banks have faced this year, the efforts of our staff to deliver these results is outstanding. From the logistical and technological aspects of servicing our customers and managing bank and mortgage operations remotely, to implementing the significant number of new government economic and industry level assistance programs, to the bank-wide initiatives to improve earnings and efficiency, investors can be proud of the dedication and commitment of the entire CIBM Bank team.

“Record levels of mortgage banking activity at the Company have contributed to our financial success this year, and we have seen improvements in our funding composition and cost of funds thanks to the lower rate environment and our ‘Project Falcon’ initiatives related to deposit generation and operating efficiencies. Despite the strong results thus far in 2020,” he cautioned, “we expect to see credit deterioration continue in the industry on whole and in portions of CIBM Bank’s portfolio in the quarters ahead. To address the Lockdown Recession’s impact on credit risk, CIBM Bank has established higher loan loss provisions this year, with the possibility of further increases in the quarters to come.”   

In closing he added, “We are also pleased to highlight the successful 1-for-15 reverse split of our common stock, effective September 14, 2020. Combined with a pending future upgrade for the Company’s common stock from the OTCQB to OTCQX market during the fourth quarter, this should assist in improving the marketplace for the common stock.”  

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

 
FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com  



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended
    
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 September 30,September 30,
  2020  2020  2020  2019  2019   2020  2019 
                       
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$7,202 $6,669 $6,636 $6,820 $7,035  $20,507 $21,128 
Interest expense 1,017  1,343  1,689  2,030  2,183   4,049  6,617 
Net interest income 6,185  5,326  4,947  4,790  4,852   16,458  14,511 
Provision for loan losses 501  249  202  715  327   952  102 
Net interest income after provision for        
loan losses 5,684  5,077  4,745  4,075  4,525   15,506  14,409 
Noninterest income (1) 8,104  4,489  2,642  2,249  3,835   15,235  7,907 
Noninterest expense 9,056  7,308  6,322  6,879  7,233   22,686  19,295 
Income (loss) before income taxes 4,732  2,258  1,065  (555) 1,127   8,055  3,021 
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,322  575  281  (180) 93   2,178  603 
Net income (loss)$3,410 $1,683 $784 $(375)$1,034  $5,877 $2,418 
         
Common Share Data (2):        
Basic net income (loss) per share (3)$2.69 $1.36 $0.63 $(0.30)$1.09  $4.69 $2.23 
Diluted net income (loss) per share (3) 1.56  0.79  0.36  (0.30) 0.62   2.73  1.25 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (4) 50.35  47.25  46.05  44.85  45.40   50.35  45.40 
Book value per share (4) 45.27  42.00  40.95  39.60  40.20   45.27  40.20 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,267,582  1,266,170  1,248,270  1,243,095  1,230,361   1,260,499  1,218,737 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 2,181,868  2,160,199  2,155,313  2,155,302  2,169,090   2,163,850  2,189,033 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$793,604 $793,151 $705,473 $703,791 $700,711  $793,604 $700,711 
Loans 546,351  535,692  513,992  513,705  508,758   546,351  508,758 
Allowance for loan losses (9,037) (8,483) (8,107) (8,007) (7,560)  (9,037) (7,560)
Investment securities 107,351  113,303  120,105  120,398  120,648   107,351  120,648 
Deposits 593,370  566,811  531,999  530,190  557,745   593,370  557,745 
Borrowings 87,994  120,233  68,950  73,847  38,468   87,994  38,468 
Stockholders' equity 101,271  97,347  95,841  93,404  94,082   101,271  94,082 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (5) 3.30% 2.96% 3.04% 2.86% 2.95%  3.10% 2.93%
Net interest spread (6) 3.16% 2.76% 2.78% 2.55% 2.62%  2.90% 2.61%
Noninterest income to average assets (7) 4.12% 2.36% 1.51% 1.28% 2.19%  2.72% 1.49%
Noninterest expense to average assets 4.60% 3.86% 3.67% 3.88% 4.14%  4.06% 3.67%
Efficiency ratio (8) 63.38% 74.61% 83.74% 97.57% 83.44%  71.71% 86.39%
Earnings on average assets (9) 1.73% 0.89% 0.45% -0.21% 0.59%  1.05% 0.46%
Earnings on average equity (10) 13.51% 6.97% 3.32% -1.56% 4.35%  8.05% 3.48%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (11) 0.32% 0.92% 0.97% 1.09% 1.14%  0.32% 1.14%
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and        
loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans (11) 0.49% 1.07% 1.25% 1.38% 1.44%  0.49% 1.44%
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total assets (11) 0.60% 1.02% 1.24% 1.35% 1.40%  0.60% 1.40%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (11) 1.65% 1.58% 1.58% 1.56% 1.49%  1.65% 1.49%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,        
restructured loans and loans 90 days or        
more past due and still accruing (11) 338.59% 147.79% 126.26% 112.66% 103.07%  338.59% 103.07%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (11) -0.04% -0.09% 0.08% 0.21% 0.01%  -0.02% 0.13%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 12.76% 12.27% 13.59% 13.27% 13.43%  12.76% 13.43%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.91% 15.49% 15.36% 15.19% 15.18%  15.91% 15.18%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.65% 14.23% 14.11% 13.94% 13.93%  14.65% 13.93%
Leverage capital ratio 11.20% 10.82% 11.08% 10.71% 10.86%  11.20% 10.86%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 176  177  177  176  182   176  182 
Number of banking facilities 11  11  11  11  11   11  11 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Common share data prior to September 14, 2020 is adjusted to reflect the 1 share per 15 share reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre and post reverse split periods.
(3) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter and 9 months ended 2019 and $0.03 million for the 2nd quarter and 9 months ended September 30, 2020.
(4) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(11) Excludes loans held for sale.
 


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
  2020  2020  2020  2019  2019 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$30,544 $9,120 $9,006 $8,970 $9,582 
Reverse repurchase agreements 8,208  18,117  3,622  11,196  4,083 
Securities available for sale 104,866  110,818  117,640  117,972  118,211 
Equity securities at fair value 2,485  2,485  2,465  2,426  2,437 
Loans held for sale 67,496  83,997  24,988  16,928  25,347 
      
Loans 546,351  535,692  513,992  513,705  508,758 
Allowance for loan losses (9,037) (8,483) (8,107) (8,007) (7,560)
Net loans 537,314  527,209  505,885  505,698  501,198 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,140  2,948  2,947  2,587  926 
Premises and equipment, net 4,667  4,679  4,769  4,274  4,504 
Accrued interest receivable 2,075  1,973  1,610  1,486  1,646 
Deferred tax assets, net 18,547  19,325  19,509  20,069  20,455 
Other real estate owned, net 2,103  2,334  2,335  2,396  2,466 
Bank owned life insurance 4,774  4,745  4,718  4,691  4,666 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 137  142  148  154  159 
Other assets 7,248  5,259  5,831  4,944  5,031 
Total Assets$793,604 $793,151 $705,473 $703,791 $700,711 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$91,134 $90,450 $67,459 $70,175 $63,694 
Interest-bearing demand 61,262  54,288  47,760  45,512  50,683 
Savings 225,724  205,470  196,797  204,976  202,866 
Time 215,250  216,603  219,983  209,527  240,502 
Total deposits 593,370  566,811  531,999  530,190  557,745 
Short-term borrowings 54,052  77,273  68,950  73,847  38,468 
Long-term borrowings 33,942  42,960  0  0  0 
Accrued interest payable 398  447  543  603  711 
Other liabilities 10,571  8,313  8,140  5,747  9,705 
Total liabilities 692,333  695,804  609,632  610,387  606,629 
      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference 37,308  37,308  37,490  37,490  37,489 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,282,362 and 18,868,329 issued shares; 1,268,293 and 18,657,282 outstanding shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1)(2) 1,282  19,240  19,162  18,868  18,868 
Capital surplus 179,090  161,032  160,990  161,175  161,110 
Accumulated deficit (117,875) (121,285) (122,969) (123,753) (123,377)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2,000  1,586  1,702  158  526 
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2020 and 221,902 shares prior at cost (2) (534) (534) (534) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 101,271  97,347  95,841  93,404  94,082 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$793,604 $793,151 $705,473 $703,791 $700,711 
      
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 60,570 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2020, and 815,395 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2019.
(2) Effective September 14, 2020 the company executed a reverse stock split of 1 share for every 15 shares outstanding, fractional shares were remitted cash at the current per share market value of $15.75.
      


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended
    
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 September 30,September 30,
 20202020202020192019 20202019
         
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$6,054 $5,540$5,703 $5,793 $5,992  $17,297 $17,496
Loans held for sale 537  451 119  195  152   1,107  334
Securities 573  661 763  764  810   1,997  2,482
Other investments 38  17 51  68  81   106  816
Total interest income 7,202  6,669 6,636  6,820  7,035   20,507  21,128
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 942  1,263 1,512  1,856  2,027   3,717  5,781
Short-term borrowings 38  54 177  174  156   269  836
Long-term borrowings 37  26 0  0  0   63  0
Total interest expense 1,017  1,343 1,689  2,030  2,183   4,049  6,617
Net interest income 6,185  5,326 4,947  4,790  4,852   16,458  14,511
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 501  249 202  715  327   952  102
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 5,684  5,077 4,745  4,075  4,525   15,506  14,409
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 89  88 96  98  101   273  279
Other service fees 36  36 20  23  30   92  79
Mortgage banking revenue, net 7,741  3,990 2,177  2,112  2,936   13,908  6,062
Other income 226  266 265  129  150   757  494
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0 0  0  0   0  0
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 0  20 39  (11) 18   59  82
Net gains on sale of SBA loans (55) 87 437  166  605   469  858
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) 67  2 (392) (268) (5)  (323) 53
Total noninterest income 8,104  4,489 2,642  2,249  3,835   15,235  7,907
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 7,329  5,451 4,421  4,701  5,309   17,201  13,441
Equipment 352  379 363  394  335   1,094  1,023
Occupancy and premises 390  407 460  460  420   1,257  1,313
Data Processing 177  155 164  157  165   496  491
Federal deposit insurance 48  47 0  (10) (5)  95  143
Professional services 162  242 298  320  198   702  545
Telephone and data communication 71  67 68  81  86   206  247
Insurance 58  55 54  59  70   167  175
Other expense 469  505 494  717  655   1,468  1,917
Total noninterest expense 9,056  7,308 6,322  6,879  7,233   22,686  19,295
Income (losses) from operations        
before income taxes 4,732  2,258 1,065  (555) 1,127   8,055  3,021
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,322  575 281  (180) 93   2,178  603
Net income (loss) 3,410  1,683 784  (375) 1,034   5,877  2,418
Preferred stock dividend 0  0 0  0  0   0  0
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  33 0  0  308   33  308
Net income (loss) allocated to        
 common stockholders$3,410 $1,716$784 $(375)$1,342  $5,910 $2,726
         