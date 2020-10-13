LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MassTLC welcomed four esteemed Massachusetts tech leaders onto its Board of Trustees in 2020. Two new trustees - Veracode CEO Sam King and Zipcar President Tracey Zhen, were elected in March, and two more, Iron Mountain Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Kimberly Anstett and Analog Devices Chief People Officer & Chief Legal Officer Margaret “Marnie” Seif, were elected in September.



“This has been a remarkable year of change within our industry, and the strength and diversity of our board of trustees has enabled us to adapt, respond, and lead through these unprecedented times,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “While we set and achieved a board diversity goal of 50+% in terms of race, ethnicity and gender by 2020, we are also proud of our board diversity in terms of age, functional responsibility, company stage and customer segments served.”

The composition of the MassTLC board is 38% white male, 36% white female, and 25% tech leaders of color (two-thirds of which are male and one-third are female tech leaders of color). It represents Presidents, CEOs, CTOs, COOs, CHROs/CPOs, and a variety of ages, company stages and customer segments. Over half (53%) of the existing trustees are new to the board within the past five years.

“MassTLC brings together the sharpest minds driving the technology ecosystem forward in Massachusetts,” said Sam King, CEO of Veracode. “Since joining in March, it has been a privilege to work with the MassTLC team and the Board of Trustees to help our companies and our commonwealth navigate these unprecedented times. We look forward to bringing more awareness and action to make our local business culture more inclusive and equitable, while being at the forefront of some of the most revolutionary developments in technology.”

“I was proud to joining the MassTLC Board of Trustees this spring and partner with so many other regional leaders to drive forward our commitment to growing an inclusive tech ecosystem. I am excited by the work we have done to date, including the development and launch of the Tech Compact for Social Justice, and look forward to continuing to accelerate innovation,” remarked Tracey Zhen, President of Zipcar.

"Given my passion for technology and diversity and inclusion, I am excited to join the MassTLC Board of Trustees. The opportunity to collaborate with incredibly talented professionals here in Massachusetts and build the most inclusive tech ecosystem in the region is outstanding. I look forward to meeting our members and engaging in the community," added Kimberly Anstett, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Iron Mountain.

“MassTLC plays an important role in nurturing and connecting the ecosystem of tech companies in our state, and I am pleased to join such an accomplished group of leaders on the board of this great organization,” said Marnie Seif, Chief People Officer & Chief Legal Officer of Analog Devices.

The new trustees join a board representing the region’s top tech leadership:

Mohamad Ali , CEO, IDG (International Data Group)

, CEO, IDG (International Data Group) Lynda Applegate , Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School

, Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School Kirk Arnold , Executive in Residence, General Catalyst

, Executive in Residence, General Catalyst Sean Belka , Senior Vice President and Director of Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT), Fidelity Investments

, Senior Vice President and Director of Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT), Fidelity Investments Firdaus Bhathena, Chief Digital Officer, CVS Health

Chief Digital Officer, CVS Health Tye Brady , Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics

, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics Dan Bricklin , President, Software Garden

, President, Software Garden Carla Brodley, Dean, Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University

Dean, Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University Steve Conine , Co-Chairman & Co-Founder, Wayfair

, Co-Chairman & Co-Founder, Wayfair Jim Daniell , Chief Transformation Officer, NetHope

, Chief Transformation Officer, NetHope Craig Dillon , Managing Director, East Region, Microsoft Technology Centers (MTC), Microsoft

, Managing Director, East Region, Microsoft Technology Centers (MTC), Microsoft Renee Foster , Former President, Curriculum Associates

, Former President, Curriculum Associates Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbi

Founder & CEO, Wabbi Yogesh Gupta, President & CEO, Progress Software

President & CEO, Progress Software Jim Heppelmann , President & CEO, PTC

, President & CEO, PTC Mike Kinkead , Entrepreneur/Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises

, Entrepreneur/Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises Dave Krupinski , Co-Founder, Care.com

, Co-Founder, Care.com Donna Levin , Executive Director, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

, Executive Director, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Worcester Polytechnic Institute Jack Little , President & CEO, Mathworks

, President & CEO, Mathworks Matthew Littlewood , Partner, PWC

, Partner, PWC Suzanne Livingston , Offering Director, IBM Food Trust, IBM

, Offering Director, IBM Food Trust, IBM Mark Lorion , Chief Operating Officer, Digital.ai

, Chief Operating Officer, Digital.ai Steve O'Leary , Managing Director, Aeris Partners

, Managing Director, Aeris Partners Nathan Pham , State Government Affairs, Verizon

, State Government Affairs, Verizon Pam Reeve , Chair, Commonwealth Institute

, Chair, Commonwealth Institute Susan Rousseau , Head of Global Operations & Managing Director, State Street

, Head of Global Operations & Managing Director, State Street Derek Schoettle , Growth Partner, Great Hill Partners

, Growth Partner, Great Hill Partners Trynka Shineman , Board Member, Trip Advisor; former CEO, VistaPrint

, Board Member, Trip Advisor; former CEO, VistaPrint Debbie Theobald , Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies; Executive Director, Vecna Cares

, Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies; Executive Director, Vecna Cares Corey Thomas , President & CEO, Rapid7

, President & CEO, Rapid7 Sophie Vandebroek, Director, Idexx Laboratories and Wolters Kluwer

Director, Idexx Laboratories and Wolters Kluwer Anthony Williams, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Akamai Technologies

Officers were also elected, including: Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta as incoming Co-Chair who will serve a two-year term alongside Vecna Technologies Co-Founder, Vecna Cares Executive Director, and current MassTLC Co-Chair Debbie Theobald, whose term ends in 2021. Also elected were PWC Partner Matthew Littlewood as Treasurer and TripAdvisor Board Member Trynka Shineman as Secretary.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

Contact:

Sara Fraim, MassTLC

sara@masstlc.org

781-993-9000