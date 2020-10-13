Five-day virtual event to include a series of hands-on coding, live-learning and social activities to connect and inspire the international developer community
BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it is expecting more than 1,600 software professionals to attend DevReach®, its premier developer conference. In addition, Progress announced a series of social virtual activities during DevReach to help developers interact and connect with each other. The event will be streamed live on popular video streaming service Twitch from Oct. 19-23. Registration is free and still open.
“We’re excited to see such a strong interest in DevReach 2.0(20),” said Sara Faatz, Director, Developer Relations, Progress. “Those who have been part of any of the past 11 editions know that, at its core, it has always been about the developer community. While we won’t be able to meet in person this year, we’ve leveraged the power of technology in the best possible way to create an atmosphere of togetherness. Attendees will participate in live pair coding and in exclusive virtual social events with lots of interaction and fun games. We look forward to welcoming our attendees at DevReach 2.0(20).”
Some of the interactive virtual activities at DevReach 2.0(20) include:
For more information about DevReach and to register, visit https://www.telerik.com/devreach.
