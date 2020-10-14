BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Flywire CEO Mike Massaro as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2020 at its Builders + Innovators Summit. The event takes place virtually October 14-15, 2020.



Goldman Sachs selected Massaro as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. As CEO, Massaro has grown Flywire from a concept into a fintech unicorn. He has overseen Flywire’s expansion in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions while aligning Flywire’s international team with the company’s strategic direction. Massaro is also the recipient of the 2019 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Financial Services.



Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organizations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Specializing in education, healthcare, travel and technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organizations to optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date, Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world.



“The combination of Flywire’s proprietary global payments network, platform and vertical-specific software makes us uniquely suited to help customers digitize traditionally complex financial transactions,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. “This recognition is a testament to Flywire employees around the world who continue to innovate and find new ways to deliver greater value to our clients.”



“True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. “Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For over 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Mike Massaro as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2020.”



In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit, which this year will take place virtually, consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.



