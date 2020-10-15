Stockholm October 15, 2020: Aino Health announces today that they have created a new product to support organizations when their employees return to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Aino Health has seen that in an extreme situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential for organizations to work in a structured way with practical actions needed in order to take good care of their employees and make sure that they get a safe return to the workplace physically, as well as mentally, after working from home or being on furlough, for a longer period of time. Being able to care for the employees is crucial for organizations to keep the business contingency during and after a pandemic or crisis. To meet this demand, Aino Health put together a new package - Return to work after a crisis or pandemic.

The package is an add-on to the SaaS solution HealthManager and includes:

HR checklist - helps the HR department to remember, and act on, tasks and areas needed for a safe return to work.

Employee preparation survey - a recommended preparation survey where each employee answers questions to give their manager a good view of how their mental and physical health is. The result serves as a good base for the coming return-to-work-discussion.

Return to work discussion form - hands-on support for managers for the return-to-work discussions with their employees.

Health Survey - a scientific-based survey that asks the employee well-being question such as general health, exercise level, stress level, etc. After completion, the employee receives analysis and comparison to standard levels. Support and advice from a well-being expert are available if needed.

We know that this COVID-19 pandemic is taking its toll on many organizations and their employees, so we want to help in the best way we can, which is supporting the organizations’ managers in keeping their employees healthy and engaged. We strongly believe that business contingency only can be kept if the employees stay healthy and motivated, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

If you want to know more about the Return-to-work package after a crisis or pandemic, visit Aino’s website and read more here: https://ainohealth.com/resources/return-to-work-after-a-crisis-or-pandemic-product-sheet/

