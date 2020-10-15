Mountain View, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report1 published on October 8, 2020. The report’s findings were based on a 32-criteria evaluation of the 13 software vendors that Forrester identified as the most significant customer identity and access management (CIAM) providers. WSO2 is making a reprint of the report available for download at https://wso2.com/resources/analyst-reports/the-forrester-wave-customer-identity-and-access-management-q4-2020/.

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report observed that, “As older CIAM solutions become less effective at meeting the rapidly evolving security and privacy requirements of digital customer acquisition and retention processes, vendors that can provide comprehensive consent management, productized integration with identity verification, and scalability position themselves to deliver frictionless and delightful user management and accelerated time-to-value to customers and succeed in this market.”

Evaluating WSO2’s CIAM Software

In the Current Offering category of The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report, WSO2 received scores of 5.0, the highest rating possible, in eight criteria:

Data orchestration and user management

Privacy, consent management, and profiling

Customer authentication

Customer self-service

Business systems integration

Reporting and dashboarding

Number of brands

Static and contextual documentation

The report also gave WSO2 the highest scores possible for three criteria within the Strategy category: data orchestration, workflows, and user management; authentication plans; and commercial model.

“WSO2 assembles open source and proprietary pieces into a versatile CIAM platform,” states The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report. The report goes on to note, “It has always focused on API- and standards-based IAM and comes with a comprehensive reference architecture.” Additionally, the report observes, “The solution supports FIDO2 and offers full REST API support for integration that customers said was fairly easy to use. User administration, consent management, authentication, self-service, and business system integration are strong. Role-based access control for admins, passwordless authentication, forgotten user ID recovery, and notification management and dashboarding are also strong.”

Empowering Developers to Deliver Effective CIAM Solutions

WSO2 Identity Server is a uniquely extensible, API-driven, cloud-native IAM product designed for developers that build CIAM solutions. The open source WSO2 Identity Server incorporates the functionality to federate, authenticate and manage identities; bridge across heterogeneous identity protocols; and secure access to web and mobile applications along with API-based endpoints. Already, businesses and government organizations are using WSO2 Identity Server to manage up to millions of user identities.

“We have invested extensively in empowering developers to simplify authentication for end-users and support the complex architectures required for effective CIAM solutions to create superior user experiences,” said Prabath Siriwardena, vice president and deputy CTO for the WSO2 IAM business unit. “We are honored to be named a ‘Strong Performer’ in The Forrester Wave: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report. We view it as recognition of how our WSO2 Identity Server CIAM software enables today’s digital businesses to ensure that each customer’s experience is rich, intuitive, and founded on trust.”

