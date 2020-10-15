LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Inc. (Zhittya), a private company, announces that it will initiate clinical trials in Mexico to test a medical hypothesis that has been advanced over the last five years that ALS may be caused by vascular disruption in the areas of the brain which house motor neurons, those neurons which become dysfunctional in patients suffering from ALS. The hypothesis is simply that the micro-vascularization in that area of the brain is blocked or narrowed, restricting the flow of blood needed to nourish the motor neurons. Just as with heart disease, where blockage of coronary arteries can lead to angina and heart attacks, that same process is now thought to underlie the development of ALS.



Dr. Jack Jacobs, Zhittya’s President and Chief Science Officer will be giving a free Zoom webinar on this topic entitled: “ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Is Therapeutic Angiogenesis a Potential Treatment to Reverse this Disease ?” This webinar will broadcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 9:00 am Pacific time, 12 noon Eastern time.

Zhittya is developing a biological drug which in previous US FDA-authorized clinical trials has demonstrated it can trigger “therapeutic angiogenesis” or the growth of new blood vessels in ischemic tissues. Zhittya has prepared a White Paper entitled: “Human FGF-1 as a Potential Treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)”, which is available to all, free of charge, by emailing: dan@zhittyamedicine.com

Daniel C. Montano, CEO of Zhittya stated, “I believe we are truly on to something here. Over the last three years, we have continually uncovered data which enhances our belief that therapeutic angiogenesis might be a viable breakthrough treatment for patients that suffer from ALS. If, as we believe, ALS is initiated by micro-vascular disruption in the brain, we hope our molecule can do in the brain, what it has already demonstrated it can do in the US FDA-cleared heart trial, namely, grow new blood vessels.”

Dr. Jack Jacobs added, “ALS is a progressive and fatal neuromuscular disease and the majority of ALS patients die within 2–5 years of receiving a diagnosis. There is no known definitive cause of ALS and hereditary forms of the disease only account for 5%–10% of cases. No cure has been identified and the lack of proven and effective therapies for ALS is an ongoing challenge. There are now multiple lines of evidence that have established that angiogenesis is deficient in this disease, leading directly to the death of motor neurons. I believe therapeutic angiogenesis may be a potentially novel way to halt the progression of ALS and we are pleased that the Mexican regulatory authorities have given us permission to test our biological drug candidate in subjects with ALS.

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zhittya’s management has been working to advance these medicines for over 21 years and many tens of millions of dollars have been expended in preclinical and clinical studies. Zhittya’s medicine initiates a biological process in the human body referred to as “therapeutic angiogenesis” and this process will only occur in diseased tissues that become ischemic due to a lack of blood flow. In those areas with insufficient blood flow, the drug stimulates the growth of new blood vessels, providing nourishment and removing metabolic waste products, thereby re-establishing normal cellular functions. Heart disease, stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD) and diabetic foot ulcers are just some of the more obvious disorders the drugs can treat, but in fact, over 75 human diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Parkinson’s disease, are thought to be caused by lack of blood flow to a specific area of the brain.