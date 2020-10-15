Quadient's Innovation Recognized by 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards

Paris, October 15, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, proudly announces its CVP Everest automated packaging system has been selected as the “Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year” by the 2020 Parcel and Postal Technology International (PPTI) Awards. The PPTI Awards, which are in their 12th year and recognize the latest innovative developments in the postal and parcel industry, were announced this week at the Parcel+Post Expo Virtual Live conference.

In addition to receiving the “Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year” Award, Quadient’s Parcel Pending Lite automated electronic parcel locker system was named a finalist in the “Final Mile Innovation of the Year” category. The two recognitions showcase Quadient’s innovative parcel management solutions whether at the beginning of the fufillment process or in the final mile of package distribution.

The award winners were chosen by a panel of leading industry executives from around the globe. Judge Khalil Daoud, chairman and managing director, LibanPost, said, “The projects and entries this year were almost all responsive to the Covid-19 crisis and exponential growth in e-commerce. The winning entries were judged on their flexible offer and the accommodation of clients’ preferences at every stage of the transaction in a seamless way, creating a smart synergy to leverage the retail network.”

Quadient’s CVP Everest high-speed packaging system uses 3D scanning technology to construct tailor-made, right-sized individual corrugate boxes around soft or hard goods of variable sizes—up to 1,100 packages per hour. CVP Everest generates the smallest box needed, saving on labor, shipping and material costs, while increasing sustainability by eliminating excessive packaging. Quadient’s Parcel Pending Lite locker solution, which securely stores packages for self-service collection and drop-off by consumers, helps retailers and carriers improve the customer experience with contactless pickup, drive in-store traffic and improve operational efficiency.

“We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year award, as well as to be a finalist in the Final Mile Innovation category,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. “As e-commerce and parcel volumes continue to grow, and as part of our strategy, Quadient is committed to organically bringing more innovative and leading solutions to smartly deliver parcels to consumers across the globe.”

