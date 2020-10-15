DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $6.7 million or $0.78 per share compared to a net income of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $138.8 million compared to $130.6 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 9% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 6% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 23% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $1.6 million.

For the nine months ended August 31, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $8.0 million or $0.94 per share compared to a net income of $2.8 million or $0.33 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $331.5 million compared to $342.5 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 1% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 9% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 25% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $6.7 million.

The Company was able to take advantage of the travel restrictions imposed by Canadian and provincial governments in the third quarter. Since many customers were unable to travel during the summer, they decided to invest in their properties and had a strong impact on the demand for the Company's products. The Company also took advantage in the third quarter of measures taken in the second quarter to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency. Furthermore, export sales are still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and have also been affected by the strike at the Port of Montreal.

“Third quarter of fiscal 2020 was characterized by the realities of the pandemic having set in and its drastic effects on supply and demand. The Company performed very well and was able to capitalize on surging demand in commodities and seasonal products.’’

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.



GOODFELLOW INC.       
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income       
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019       
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)       
Unaudited       
        
 For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
 August 31
2020		 August 31
2019		August 31
2020		 August 31
2019
 $ $$ $
     
Sales138,843  130,594331,462  342,460
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold111,030 106,840266,748 278,088
Selling, administrative and general expenses17,835 19,42651,413 58,053
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment(1)-(11)7
Net financial costs679  8952,152 2,449
 129,543  127,161320,302 338,597
     
Earnings before income taxes9,300 3,43311,160 3,863
     
Income taxes2,604  9613,125  1,086
     
Total comprehensive income6,696  2,4728,035  2,777
     
     
Net earnings per share – Basic0.78  0.29 0.94  0.33
Net earnings per share – Diluted0.78 0.290.94 0.32




GOODFELLOW INC.     
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position     
(in thousands of dollars)     
Unaudited     
    
 As atAs atAs at
 August 31
2020		November 30
2019		August 31
2019
 $$$
Assets    
Current Assets   
Cash 1,884 2,3641,546
Trade and other receivables 64,511 48,49865,216
Inventories 82,498 87,33999,761
Prepaid expenses 2,077 2,5632,552
Total Current Assets 150,970 140,764169,075
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment 31,536 32,83832,754
Intangible assets 3,420 3,9273,990
Right-of-use assets 15,113 --
Defined benefit plan asset 2,188 2,2222,700
Investment in a joint venture 25 2525
Other assets 753 805849
Total Non-Current Assets 53,035 39,81740,318
Total Assets204,005 180,581209,393
    
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Bank indebtedness 23,872 31,20456,579
Trade and other payables 35,818 29,04832,216
Income taxes payable 3,246 734667
Provision 1,514 1,470316
Dividend payable-856-
Current portion of lease liabilities4,3381515
Total Current Liabilities68,78863,32789,793
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Provision- -1,319
Lease liabilities 14,194 2832
Deferred income taxes 2,269 3,2093,652
Defined benefit plan obligation 734 609159
Total Non-Current Liabilities 17,197 3,8465,162
Total Liabilities85,98567,17394,955
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,424 9,4249,152
Retained earnings108,596103,984105,286
  118,020 113,408114,438
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 204,005 180,581209,393




GOODFELLOW INC.        
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows        
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited        
     
 For the three months ended
 For the nine months ended
 August 31
2020		August 31
2019		August 31
2020		August 31
2019
 $$$$
Operating Activities    
Net earnings6,6962,4728,0352,777
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
  Property, plant and equipment6786962,0022,076
  Right-of-use assets1,084-3,265-
  Intangible assets183173546516
Accretion expense on provision18 35410
Decrease in provision-(28)(10)(28)
Income taxes2,604 9613,125 1,086
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment(1)-(11)7
Interest expense187 603825 1,708
Interest on lease liabilities167 -520 -
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense52 35158 106
Other assets---67
Other(13)-28-
 11,6554,91518,5378,325
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items9,2396,126(3,915)(19,079)
Interest paid(114)(580)(733)(1,791)
Income taxes recovered (paid)478(152)(613)(828)
 9,6035,394(5,261)(21,698)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 21,25810,30913,276(13,373)
     
Financing Activities    
Net decrease in bank loans-(3,000)(5,000)(1,000)
Net (decrease) increase in banker’s acceptances(21,000)(12,000)(5,000)13,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,312)(4)(3,954)(10)
Dividend Paid--(1,712)(851)
 (22,312)(15,004)(15,666)11,139
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(222)(263)(732)(488)
Increase in intangible assets(3)(17)(39)(62)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment(1)-138
 (226)(280)(758)(542)
     
Net cash outflow(1,280)(4,975)(3,148)(2,776)
Cash position, beginning of period(708)2,9421,160 743
Cash position, end of period(1,988)(2,033)(1,988)(2,033)
     
Cash position is comprised of:    
Cash1,8841,5461,8841,546
Bank overdraft(3,872)(3,579)(3,872)(3,579)
 (1,988)(2,033)(1,988)(2,033)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity
For the nine months ended August 31, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited  
    
 ShareRetainedTotal
CapitalEarnings
               $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 2018 9,152103,711112,863
    
Net earnings-2,7772,777
    
Total comprehensive income-2,7772,777
    
Transactions with owners of the Company
    
Dividend -(851)(851)
Modification of share-based payment -(351)(351)
    
Balance as at August 31, 20199,152105,286114,438
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20199,424103,984113,408
    
IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 -(2,567)(2,567)
    
Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424101,417110,841
    
Net earnings-8,0358,035
    
Total comprehensive income-8,0358,035
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
    
Dividend -(856)(856)
    
Balance as at August 31, 20209,424108,596118,020

 


