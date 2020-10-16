Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16 October 2020 at 2.00 p.m. (EEST)





Incap’s Board of Directors specifies the proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting as to the share issue authorisation

In the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting announced on 1 October 2020, Incap’s Board of Directors proposed that the General Meeting authorise it to decide on a share issue in accordance with the pre-emption rights of shareholders so that a maximum of 4,365,168 new shares could be issued. The Board of Directors specifies its proposal to the General Meeting so that under the authorisation, a maximum of 1,455,056 new shares could be issued. The proposal will remain unchanged as to other respects. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on 23 October 2020.

