VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) is pleased to announce Q3-2020 production results from Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.



MVC produced 14.7 million pounds (“M lbs”) of copper at a cash cost of US$1.80 per pound (“/lb”) and 0.4 M lbs of molybdenum.

MVC’s copper production from fresh and Cauquenes tailings increased 13% compared to Q2-2020 and was 9% higher than the Q3-2020 guidance provided in the Q2-2020 production results.

July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 Q3-2020 Fresh tailings Tonnes per day 103,173 121,286 133,867 119,285 Operating days 31 31 30 92 Tonnes processed 3,198,361 3,759,858 4,016,016 10,974,235 Copper grade 0.145% 0.127% 0.137% 0.136% Copper recovery 22% 19% 20% 20% Copper produced (million of pounds) 2.27 2.02 2.39 6.68 Cauquenes tailings Tonnes per day 50,071 57,723 53,793 55,216 Operating days 18 31 30 79 Tonnes processed 940,953 1,807,295 1,613,792 4,362,040 Copper grade 0.248% 0.247% 0.240% 0.245% Copper recovery 34% 34% 35% 34% Copper produced (million of pounds) 1.70 3.29 3.01 8.00 Copper produced (M lbs) 3.97 5.31 5.40 14.68 Cash cost (US$/pound copper) 1.95 1.79 1.70 1.80

Q3-2020 copper production was positively impacted by an increase in tonnage processed at Cauquenes as more water became available in MVC following a return to almost normal rainfall levels. MVC had reduced Cauquenes tonnage processing in February 2020 in response to severe drought conditions then present in central Chile.

In Q3-2020, processing rates averaged 119,285 tonnes per day (“TPD”) for fresh tailings and 55,216 TPD for Cauquenes, higher than expected in both cases. Copper grade in fresh tailings and Cauquenes copper recovery were slightly higher than expected. Operating days in Q3-2020 were 92/92 for fresh tailings and 79/92 for Cauquenes, where 13 days of operation were lost in July due to strong rainfall.

Q3-2020 cash cost was US$1.80/lb, US$0.08/lb higher than cash cost in Q2-2020 and US$0.24/lb higher than guidance. Cash cost in Q3-2020 included $0.02/lb of one-time labour costs from severance paid to MVC workers. 7 positions were permanently eliminated. Other factors affecting cash cost compared to guidance included an increase of approximately US$0.04/lb from the appreciation of the Chilean peso against the U.S. dollar on a quarter average basis, US$0.04/lb from lower molybdenum credits due to lower than expected molybdenum prices and production and $0.14/lb in aggregate from higher than anticipated power, lime, industrial water and Cauquenes processing costs.

MVC’s operations continued through Q3-2020 without any significant disruptions due to Covid-19.

Production results for the most recent five quarters are summarized below:

Q3-2020 Q2-2020 Q1-2020 Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Fresh tailings Tonnes per day 119,285 119,435 120,037 114,448 118,296 Operating days 92 91 78 92 92 Tonnes processed 10,974,235 10,868,556 9,306,854 10,529,332 10,883,200 Copper grade 0.136% 0.137% 0.125% 0.112% 0.110% Copper recovery 20.3% 20.3% 19.9% 17.5% 18.8% Copper produced (M lbs) 6.68 6.66 5.13 4.57 4.99 Cauquenes tailings Tonnes per day 55,216 35,875 43,763 58,908 58,449 Operating days 79 89 67 91 90 Tonnes processed 4,362,040 3,164,898 2,976,621 5,365,311 5,226,443 Copper grade 0.245% 0.257% 0.261% 0.273% 0.270% Copper recovery 34.0% 34.9% 33.4% 34.5% 35.7% Copper produced (M lbs) 8.00 6.31 5.72 11.15 11.10 Fresh tailings +Cauquenes (M lbs) 14.68 12.97 10.85 15.72 16.09 Slag Processing Tonnes processed - - 14,960 93,248 33,885 Copper grade - - 4.6% 5.3% 5.0% Copper recovery - - 80% 79% 81% Copper produced (M lbs) - - 1.23 8.62 3.0 Copper produced (M lbs) 14.68 12.97 12.08 24.34 19.09 Copper delivered (M lbs) 14.92 13.70 11.82 24.07 19.55 Cash cost(US$/pound copper) 1.80 1.72 1.94 1.79 1.56 Molybdenum produced (M lbs) 0.37 0.35 0.19 0.39 0.53 Molybdenum sold (M lbs) 0.37 0.36 0.23 0.41 0.51

Water reserves at Colihues increased from a low point of 300,000 cubic meters earlier in 2020 to 10 million cubic meters, a level not seen since January 2018. These existent water reserves are sufficient for MVC to maintain Cauquenes tonnage processing into H1-2021.

The following figure shows the levels of water reserves at Colihues since January 2017:

The Company’s production forecast for Q4-2020 assumes the known impact of debottlenecking initiatives implemented to date. MVC is finalizing with its technical consultants an implementation plan of additional initiatives to improve plant performance.

Under these assumptions, MVC now estimates that it will produce 56.8 M lbs of copper in 2020, an increase from prior guidance of 55.7 M lbs. Annual cash cost is projected at US$1.78/lb compared to prior guidance of US$1.67/lb due to the appreciation of the Chilean peso in response to stronger copper prices. Additional information is included in the following table.

Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2020 Q4-2020 2020 Actual Actual Actual Est. Fresh tailings Tonnes per day 120,037 119,435 119,285 132,582 122,796 Operating days 78 91 92 92 353 Tonnes processed 9,306,854 10,868,556 10,974,235 12,197,499 43,347,144 Copper grade 0.125% 0.137% 0.136% 0.135% 0.134% Copper recovery 19.9% 20.3% 20.3% 20.6% 20.3% Copper produced (M lbs) 5.13 6.66 6.68 7.49 25.96 Cauquenes tailings Tonnes per day 43,763 35,875 55,216 55,000 47,741 Operating days 67 88 79 92 326 Tonnes processed 2,976,621 3,164,898 4,362,040 5,060,000 15,563,559 Copper grade 0.261% 0.257% 0.245% 0.245% 0.250% Copper recovery 33.4% 34.9% 34.0% 34.9% 34.3% Copper produced (M lbs) 5.72 6.31 8.00 9.53 29.56 Fresh tailings +Cauquenes (M lbs) 10.85 12.97 14.68 17.02 55.52 Slag Processing Tonnes processed 14,960 - - - 14,960 Copper grade 4.6% - - - 4.6% Copper recovery 80% - - - 80% Copper produced (M lbs) 1.23 - - - 1.23 Copper produced (M lbs) 12.08 12.97 14.68 17.02 56.75 Cash cost(US$/pound copper) 1.94 1.72 1.80 1.65 1.78 Molybdenum produced (M lbs) 0.19 0.35 0.37 0.42 1.33

Release of Q3-2020 results on November 4, 2020

The Company will release its Q3-2020 financial results at market open on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Investor conference call on November 5, 2020

Amerigo’s quarterly investor conference call will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am Pacific Time/2:00 pm Eastern Time.

To join the call, please dial 1-800-806-5484 (Toll-Free North America) and enter passcode 8944713# to participate in the Amerigo Resources conference call.

The analyst and investment communities are welcome to ask questions of management. Media can attend on a listen-only basis.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

