MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced that Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska will host a Management Fireside Chat Zoom Call on October 21 at 11 a.m. ET.



Ocugen management, including Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Sanjay Subramanian, CFO, Dr. Mohamed Genead, Acting CMO and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, and Dr. Mark Pennesi, Scientific Advisory Board Member, will discuss Ocugen’s lead program, OCU400 (AAV-NR2E3), a modifier gene therapy indicated for retinal degeneration disorders. In addition, they will provide highlights from the clinical, histological, and functional outcomes as published in Nature Gene Therapy evaluating AAV-NR2e3. They will also provide retina and disease backgrounds of members of the Retina Scientific Advisory Board. Lastly, they will provide an update on their goal of initiating two clinical trials in 2021 for OCU400 and expanding into four clinical trials in 2022 with OCU410 (AAV-RORA) for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration and OCU200, a biologic product candidate in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated analyst coverage of Ocugen with an “Overweight” rating and a price target of $1.00 on October 9, based on its potential of AAV-based gene therapies and the belief that the eye is one of the most well understood target organs. All reports on Ocugen prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and not necessarily those of Ocugen. Ocugen is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timing of analyst reports. A copy of the full analyst note can be obtained directly from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Call Details:

Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat with Ocugen

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Time: 11 AM (Eastern Time)

Pre-Register for Call: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V3oYtzu5SwqMsoLgDvvqKA

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact:

Ocugen, Inc.

Sanjay Subramanian

Chief Financial Officer

ir@ocugen.com



Media Contact:

LaVoieHealthScience

Katie Gallagher

kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com

+1 617-792-3937