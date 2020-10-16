L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has released its most recent residential real estate market statistics for the province of Quebec, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 32,200 residential transactions were concluded in the province of Quebec in the third quarter of the year, an exceptional 49 per cent increase compared to the third quarter of last year. This also represents a new sales record, all quarters combined, since the real estate brokers’ Centris system began compiling market data (2000).
“With an historic rebound – and an exceptional one given the spring confinement period – the province’s resale market experienced tremendous growth in the third quarter. Since the start of the year, there has been a 10 per cent increase in sales compared to the first nine months of last year, which was already an excellent year,” said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB. “In a context of renewed interest for residential properties as a safe haven and essential asset, stimulated by record low interest rates and the accelerated rise in household savings, most markets are exceptionally active, particularly in the periphery regions of the CMAs. This situation is causing a drop in listings and a tightening of many markets in favour of accelerated price growth,” he added.
About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Centris
Société Centris provides real estate industry stakeholders with access to real estate data and a wide range of technology tools. Centris tools are used by close to 14,000 real estate brokers, as well as other industry professionals. Centris also operates Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.
