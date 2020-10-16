VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that on October 16, 2020 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) entitling Fortuna to purchase up to 1,079,700 common shares of Medgold Resources Corp. (“Medgold”), of 200 Burrard Street, Suite 650, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6, at a price of C$0.40 per common share expired unexercised. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Fortuna owned and controlled 21,079,700 common shares and 1,079,700 Warrants.



Immediately following the expiry of the Warrants, Fortuna owns and controls 21,079,700 common shares of Medgold, representing 15.64 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Medgold, and owns no Warrants. The expiry of the Warrants resulted in an ownership change of greater than 2 percent, and therefore the filing of an update to the early warning report previously filed.

Fortuna previously acquired common shares of Medgold for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, it may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of Medgold through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. Fortuna has filed on www.sedar.com a report in accordance with NI 62-103, and a copy of the report may be obtained by contacting Sally Whittall, Fortuna’s Corporate Secretary, at +1.604.484.4085.

