Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 October 2020

Disclosure of received notification of Kabouter Management LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of Kabouter Management LLC.

Notification of Kabouter Management LLC

On 15 October 2020, Fagron received a notification that the shareholdings of Kabouter Management LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 13 October 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 13 October 2020, Kabouter Management LLC held a total of 2,286,973 voting rights.

Based on the denominator of 72,178,904 (total number of voting rights), Kabouter Management LLC held on 13 October 2020 3.17% of the total number of voting rights.

Kabouter Management LLC is the company managing funds and accounts that owns voting securities in Fagron NV. Kabouter Management LLC directly manages such voting securities (thus, without any subsidiaries or affiliates). Kabouter Management LLC is controlled by Mr. Peter Zaldivar and Mr. Marcel Houtzager.

Kabouter Management LLC is an investment fund manager which has voting discretion in relation to the voting securities in Fagron NV owned by its underlying funds and separate accounts. For such situation, article 9, §2 of the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008 provides that the management company (i.e. Kabouter Management LLC) needs to file the transparency declaration.

The notification of Kabouter Management LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this li nk .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

