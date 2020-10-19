NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, and RMA of New York, a Manhattan-based fertility clinic, presented original research at the first virtual ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo on October 17, 2020. The research presented examined factors that correlate with progression to infertility treatment.



Patients often face a variety of hurdles when going through fertility treatment. Other studies have shown that one out of two patients will encounter a barrier that prevents them from progressing to treatment, with the high cost of treatment (1,2) being one of the major factors. This new research looked to analyze a population of patients in whom treatment was covered by their fertility benefit, meaning the financial hurdle is removed, to evaluate factors beyond cost that might affect a patient’s ability to progress through treatment.

This multi-center, retrospective study examined 8,441 patient journeys from January 2018 to December 2019 across 600 clinics that were covered by employer-sponsored comprehensive treatment coverage. All patient journeys included access to a high-touch patient care advocate to guide the patient through the process and provide emotional and educational support.

Key findings include:

Patients who engaged in nine plus touchpoints with a patient care advocate progressed to treatment at 82 percent, as compared to only 72 percent with less than four interactions.

Patients between 35 and 38 years old were most likely to progress to treatment.

Patients with a male infertility diagnosis were less likely to progress to treatment than patients with other causes of infertility.

Patients with multiple clinic options in their geographical area had an increased rate of progression to treatment.

Study author Dr. Alan Copperman, Medical Director of RMA of New York, Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, and Medical Director of Progyny commented, “These study results will enable clinics to better understand the factors that impact the progression through treatment and how they can incorporate proactive messaging, guidance, and overall communication into their clinic practices. By meeting the emotional and intellectual needs along with the financial needs of patients, Progyny’s knowledgeable and compassionate patient care advocates have demonstrated a positive and measurable effect on patients who struggle with infertility.”

Yishin Yang, study author and SVP of Business Intelligence at Progyny, added, “While Progyny is able to achieve an industry leading progression to treatment rate, we are committed to understanding why there are still patients who do not pursue the care that they need to build their families. We are excited to expand our research as we continue to learn from our large dataset of covered fertility patients.”

The abstract was presented by Ms. Yang on October 17 at 10:10am ET to ASRM attendees.

About Progyny:

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Financial Times, INC. 5000, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York):

RMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine. Led by an integrated team of doctors and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, fertility and urology experience and training, RMA of New York consistently reports IVF success rates to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is internationally recognized for achieving high success rates in the treatment of infertility. RMA of New York maximizes access to care by helping patients explore all insurance coverage and financing options available for treatment. RMA of New York is sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, women choosing single parent motherhood, and women pursuing fertility preservation.

Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has six patient care facilities throughout New York, including three facilities in Manhattan, as well as in Brooklyn, Garden City, Westchester, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

