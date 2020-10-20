GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced a major recruitment effort aimed at filling 15,000 job openings in North America. Applicants are encouraged to search available positions here .



XPO is hiring permanent, seasonal, full-time, part-time, hourly and salaried roles in its logistics, transportation and corporate operations. Distribution center jobs – the largest portion of the recruitment program – represent approximately 8,000 opportunities across the US, with jobs available in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, California, Georgia, Tennessee and other states. The company’s goal is to fill all openings by November 15.

XPO is offering a number of substantial hiring incentives, depending on location. Eligible seasonal distribution center workers may receive additional peak incentive pay, premium overtime pay, weekly bonuses or referral bonuses. Drivers may be eligible for sign-on or retention bonuses, and qualifying applicants who are interested in a commercial driving career may be able to train tuition-free for their CDL-A license, while earning income at an XPO less-than-truckload service center.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “It’s gratifying to support the communities where we operate by creating thousands of jobs this year. Our retail and e-commerce customers are looking forward to a strong holiday season, with continued momentum into 2021. We expect that about 40% of our seasonal hires will move into permanent positions after the holidays.”

XPO has continued to serve its customers and the public throughout 2020 by keeping supply chains operating safely. The company made extensive COVID-19 safety modifications to its work environments earlier this year and continues to protect the physical, emotional and financial health of its employees.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com