COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has been selected as the first vulnerability management partner to integrate with Splunk’s new cloud-native, unified security operations platform, Mission Control. Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts will soon be able to gain real-time, data-driven visibility and insight from Tenable.io®, for vulnerability management in the cloud, across their entire digital infrastructure all within a unified SOC workflow.



Digital transformation has accelerated the rapid migration to the cloud. As organizations everywhere continue to embrace cloud-first technologies, new threats and security challenges have emerged for SOCs to overcome. Now more than ever, organizations require holistic visibility across their enterprise cloud environments to better measure, manage and reduce their cyber risk.

Splunk Mission Control enables customers to accelerate the value they receive from combining their Splunk security tools with those from best-of-breed partners, such as Tenable’s industry-leading vulnerability management solutions, on a common, cloud-native work surface. SOC analysts will be able to streamline the investigation and remediation of threats using the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive vulnerability data and coverage from Tenable. Security teams will also be able to take advantage of Tenable’s predictive technologies, such as Predictive Prioritization, to contextualize SOC alerts and triage threats based on business risk. Tenable’s predictive technologies are powered by Exposure.ai, which continuously analyzes 20 trillion aspects of threat, vulnerability and asset information with machine learning algorithms to predict critical exposure points before they can be leveraged in an attack.

“When operating in such highly dynamic cloud environments, accuracy matters more than ever. You need confidence in the results of your vulnerability management program so you can determine which security threats warrant immediate action,” said Renaud Deraison, chief technology officer and co-founder, Tenable. “Tenable’s latest integration with Splunk Mission Control empowers customers to confidently assess the state of their attack surface based on true business risk, all within a unified SOC workflow.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Tenable’s launch of Frictionless Assessment — a game changer for cloud security that will allow customers to evaluate cloud assets without interruption, quickly detecting new vulnerabilities as their environments change without ever having to schedule a scan or deploy an agent. Frictionless Assessment for AWS will be available to Tenable.io customers later in the fourth quarter of 2020.

