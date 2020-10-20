CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today they have ranked #16 on the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings, placing the global information and insights company as the top credit reporting agency on the list.



The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and service providers and represents the leading enterprise organizations to the financial services industry from around the world. Last year, TransUnion ranked #31 on the prestigious list.

A FinTech industry leader, TransUnion is at the forefront of lending innovation, providing solutions that help FinTech lenders find and make tailored offers to more consumers. TransUnion’s unique integration of trended credit and alternative data, in addition to traditional credit data, offers FinTechs deeper consumer insights and provides greater certainty. The information helps FinTechs incubate, diversify and accelerate growth by turning data into action.

“Since the early days of the FinTech industry, TransUnion has played a vital role as a partner that helps foster innovation,” said Jason Laky, executive vice president of financial services at TransUnion. “At the heart of TransUnion’s FinTech leadership are our unique trended credit and alternative credit data assets, augmented by our Innovation Lab, Startup Credit Kit and Prama suite of solutions. Our team has worked with many of the leading FinTechs through various phases of growth, positioning TransUnion at the center of the FinTech lending ecosystem.”

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year’s findings that is available to view or download here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business