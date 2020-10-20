NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the category leader in Software Intelligence, today announced significant advancements to its products – CAST Highlight, CAST Imaging and CAST Application Intelligence Platform, aimed at enabling companies to accelerate their digital transformation.
The new capabilities further enable digital leaders to accelerate modernization and cloud migration, raise the productivity of their development teams, and strengthen the resiliency of their custom-built applications.
CAST products provide intelligence about the structural condition of custom applications built with virtually any mix of languages, databases, and frameworks – from mainframe to web, mobile, cloud.
Faster Transformation
CAST Highlight performs rapid analysis of the source code of application portfolios and identifies the best candidates for modernization and cloud migration, enabling organizations to prioritize their roadmaps based on facts. It also provides rapid assessment of the resiliency and open source risk across entire portfolios.
CAST Highlight now expands technology coverage and sharpens the precision of findings with new capabilities:
CAST Imaging automatically reverse engineers an entire application into an interactive blueprint, visualizing its actual architecture. It helps speed-up changes and auto-discover candidates for de-coupling and microservices.
CAST Imaging 2.0 now makes it easier to avoid wrong turns during modernization with its new capabilities:
Higher Productivity
CAST Imaging enables distributed teams to maintain a common knowledgebase, easily onboard new team members, collaborate seamlessly, and reduce the time spent looking for answers.
CAST Imaging 2.0 further boosts Application Development productivity with its new collaboration capability:
More Resilient Software
CAST Application Intelligence Platform (CAST AIP) performs deep analysis of all data structures, code components and interdependencies within custom-built applications, providing intelligence about their structural condition and discovering otherwise undetectable flaws. Prioritizing the flaws that matter most, while reducing false positives, has always presented a challenge for application owners and engineering leads.
CAST AIP now removes the friction between finding the critical flaws and fixing them with its new capability:
All new capabilities of CAST Highlight, CAST Imaging and CAST AIP are available today.
About CAST
CAST is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate “MRI for Software”, which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and raise the security and resiliency of mission critical software. Visit castsoftware.com.
