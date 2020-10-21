(UPM, Lahti, 21st October 2020 at 09:00 EET) – UPM Biocomposites and Finnish Mysoda have collaborated to create a range of sparkling water makers made almost entirely out of renewable materials. Traditionally, small kitchen appliances are made out of fossil-based plastics, so this innovation takes the sustainability of this type of product to a completely new level by substantially reducing the carbon footprint of the product.



The raw material used for the Mysoda sparkling water makers is UPM Formi EcoAce biocomposite, which is made of wood fibres and renewable based biopolymer (on a mass balance basis), derived from UPM BioVerno naphtha. The materials originate from sustainable forestry and are produced from wood and pulp processing side streams and residues. Therefore, the raw material does not compete with food production and does not increase harvesting.

Although composed of natural fibres, the UPM Formi EcoAce has similar material properties as fossil-based plastics and similar moulding technics can be used with it. The look and feel bears some similarities with wood as the wood fibres contained within create a natural finish for the end product.

“The co-operation in the development of the new product has been very intensive, but very rewarding, for both parties. This product excellently embodies UPM’s Beyond fossils strategy. Wood fibres are a very inspiring source of new innovations and a great substitute for fossil-based materials. Strong collaboration from the initial idea to the design and raw material selection led to a completely new product concept. A very inspiring journey and innovation, indeed” says Ralf Ponicki, Director of UPM Formi.

“We are very pleased to introduce a more environmentally friendly sparkling water maker which perfectly meets the expectations and coincides with the values of both consumers and our company. Consumers want to make their sparkling water at home, instead of carrying plastic bottles. Now we are taking a big leap further in this market, by giving consumers a sustainable alternative. We want to be a pioneer and an example for other producers of consumer goods to move towards more sustainable materials. Just as every tree is a unique creature, so is every Mysoda machine”, says David Solomon, CEO of Mysoda.

Sustainable design is one of the core values for Arni Aromaa, Creative Director and Partner of Pentagon Design, which is the agency behind Mysoda’s design. For the design team it was natural to look for alternatives for fossil-based material in this home carbonation market, which is a sustainable solution in itself. Pentagon Design had an ambitious target to create a timeless product that would take centre stage in the kitchen whilst blending seamlessly with the strong Finnish design heritage.

“Striving for more sustainable solutions is a fundamental element of good design. The use of UPM Formi EcoAce made it possible for us to create an appealing unique design and reduce the carbon footprint of the product. I am very pleased with having been part of the team with the unique result, developing a more sustainable consumer product”, says Arni Aromaa.

New Mysoda sparkling water makers, made of UPM Formi EcoAce biocomposite, are being sold in all well-equipped retailers in Finland as well as in several European countries, from October 2020 onwards. There are two designs and several colour alternatives. You can read more about the new range here: www.mysoda.eu

Photos of UPM Formi EcoAce material and Mysoda sparkling water maker and can be downloaded here:

http://pet.upm.com/l/5tptFTvfqtNR

For further information please contact:

Ralf Ponicki, Director, UPM Formi, +49 151 465 61917 ralf.ponicki@upm.com

David Solomon, CEO, MySoda, +358 40 501 3363, dave@mysoda.fi





UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284, media@upm.com

UPM Biocomposites

UPM Biocomposites creates value from renewable and recyclable materials by combining expertise and technologies within fibre based engineered materials businesses. UPM Biocomposites consists of UPM ProFi products for outdoor living and UPM Formi granulates - both combining sustainability with high performance. UPM Biocomposites factories are located in Finland and Germany. www.upmformi.com , www.upmprofi.com .

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils