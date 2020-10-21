DELHI, India, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027" Report Highlights:
The global cell therapy market is believed to deliver high range of viable opportunities and trends for the researchers as it is a model therapy capable of responding to every disease. In the past few years, the therapy has been able to get demonstrated as specific treatment for hundreds of diseases. The intensive analysis with respect to the market in the global pharmaceutical industry is believed to be a therapy that is getting appreciated, accepted and recognized as a standard healthcare treatment regimen. The arrival of the therapy in the pharmaceutical industry has no doubt opened up tremendous opportunities and applications over the other therapies that are not capable of providing any benefit over the unique mechanism of action of the diseases. Over the next few years, the market associated with cell therapy is believed to increase the overall survival rate, leading to drive the market.
The overall trends and opportunities that are linked with cell therapy market are increasing at a substantial rate since the period of its arrival in the overall healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry. The penetration of large number of drugs based on cell therapy is also leading to certain changes in the overall market as all the drugs available under cell therapy for the patients are providing tons of applications in providing complete relief from the disease. Some of the parameters that are believed to be responsible for the market to be driven in the next few years are: increasing cases of cancer, arrival of innovative technologies, awareness of the applications of cell therapy and wide range of drugs available for different diseases.
The global market for cell therapy is adjoined with several cutting-edge and high-quality performance through hundreds of researchers who have been continuously focused and inclined towards the development of the market. The complete market is represented by several radical turning points which are pre-dominantly found in this respective market only. The market when compared with the other therapies is maturing rapidly at a global level and it is estimated that the therapy along with the markets will cause sulking of the other viable therapies. The pioneering leader in the pharmaceutical industry is believed to be accelerating at a speed that is splendid and more than any other therapy.
As per the research report "Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027" findings, it is believed that the market of cell therapy in the past few years is holding numerous promises for regulating the effectiveness of the patients who are in urgent need of a promising therapy. In addition to the numerous opportunities it is holding, the market has been capable of resolving several different obstacles that were actively present in the clinical trial platform for the pharmaceutical market. With an increase in the effectiveness and applications of the therapy, the market is delivering great hope that it will help in relegating the epidemic that has been caused by several different diseases. Also, the applications associated with the market are unimaginable and unmatchable with any other therapy in terms of market growth and expansion. It is estimated that the future of the market will be termed as a dominating treatment regimen for the patients, therefore, concluded to be a leader in the next few years.
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Cell Therapy
1.1 Introduction to Cell Therapy
1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy
2. Cell Therapy Classification
2.1 Allogeneic Cell Therapy
2.2 Autologous Cell Therapy
2.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy
2.4 Neural Stem Cell Therapy
2.5 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy
2.6 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
3. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy
4. Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
4.1 Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies
4.2 Facilities for Good Manufacturing Practice
5. Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy
5.1 Anti-Aging with Cell Therapy
5.2 Addressing Other Diseases with Cell Therapy
6. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy
6.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy
6.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools
6.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells
6.4 Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease through IPSCs
6.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp
Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin
7. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas
7.1 Cardiovascular Disease
7.2 Neurological Disorders
7.3 Inflammatory Diseases
7.4 Diabetes
8. Application of Cell Therapy to Cancer Therapeutics
8.1 Stem Cells & Their Therapeutic Role in Cancer
8.2 Role of Surface Markers & Their Targeting
9. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level
9.1 Cell Therapy for Diabetes in Animal Model
9.2 Cell Therapy as a Renewable Treatment Source for Cancer
9.3 Advancing CAR T-Cell Therapy for Cancer Treatment
9.4 Improving Depth & Durability of Cancer Treatment by CAR T - Cell Therapy
9.5 NKTR-214 in Combination with Adoptive Cell Therapy Against Melanoma
9.6 Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation Granted to CAR T-Cell
Therapy by FDA
9.7 UCLA & CASIS Collaboration for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research
9.8 Dual Stem Cell Therapy for Cardiac Repair
9.9 T-Cell Therapy against Multiple Forms of Cancers
9.10 Stem Cell Therapy against Covid-19 Pandemic
9.11 AgeX Therapeutics & University of California Research Program for Huntington’s
Disease & Other Neurological Disorders
9.12 Avacta Group plc & Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Research
Collaboration for CAR-T Cell - Based Immunotherapy.
9.13 Remodeled CAR-T Cell Therapy Undergoing Extensive Groundwork
9.14 Invariant Natural Killer Cell’s Long-Lasting Immunity against Cancer Cells
9.15 Light Sensitive CAR-T Cells against Skin Tumor in Mice Resulted to be Effective
9.16 Scorpion Toxin to Guide CAR-T Cells for Brain Cancer
10. Strateging Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research
10.1 GlaxoSmithKline’s Deal with Immatics Cell Therapy Science to Advance Cell
Therapy
10.2 Indapta Therapeutics & Lonza’s New Partnership for Advancing Cancer Cell
Therapy
10.3 Key Biologics & Blood Centers of America to Open Access for Cell Therapy
10.4 Gamida Regulatory Nods with Lonza for Cell Therapy Product Production
10.5 GlaxoSmithKline & Lyell Immunopharma to Develop Next Generation Cancer Cell
Therapies
10.6 Harvard & MIT to Bolster Cell & Gene Therapy Medical Research
10.7 Takeda & MD Anderson to Accelerate the Development of NK Cell Therapy
Platform
10.8 Multiple Cell Therapy Collaborations Initiated by Takeda Pharmaceuticals
10.9 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program Launch By Celltex against Covid-19
10.10 Artisan Bio Announces Global Research & Takeda to Undergo Next-Generation
Cell Therapy Products Development
10.11 Astellas & Universal Cells, Inc. Collaboration for Cell Therapy Product
Development for Undisclosed Indication
10.12 Fate Therapeutics & Janssen to Undergo Worldwide Collaboration for iPSC-
derived Cell-based Cancer Immunotherapies
10.13 Kite & Teneobio Collaboration for the Development of CAR-T Antibodies
10.14 Lonza to Undergo Series of Collaborations for the Development of Novel Cell
Cancer Therapies
10.15 Other Latest Press Releases for Stem Cell Therapy Research & Development
10.15.1 RegenMed Development Organization & CollPlant Business Alliance
10.15.2 Institute of Integrative Biology & Anika Therapeutics Business Alliance
10.15.3 The US FDA & Cytobank Collaboration Agreement
11. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline Overview
11.1 By Phase
11.2 By Country/Region
11.3 By Company
11.4 By Indication
11.5 By Patient Segment
11.6 By Route Of Administration
12. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape
13. Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company
13.1 Research
13.2 Preclinical
13.3 Clinical
13.4 Phase-I
13.5 Phase-I/II
13.6 Phase-II
14. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
14.1 Unknown
14.2 Research
14.3 Preclinical
14.4 Clinical
14.5 Phase-0
14.6 Phase-I
14.7 Phase-I/II
14.8 Phase-II
14.9 Phase-II/III
14.10 Phase-III
14.11 Preregistration
14.12 Registered
15. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook
15.1 Current Market Scenario
15.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source
15.2.1 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSCs)
15.2.2 Bone Marrow
15.2.3 Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Cells
16. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
16.1 Allocord
16.2 Laviv
16.3 Maci
16.4 Clevecord
16.5 Hemacord
16.6 Ducord
16.7 Provenge
16.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)
16.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)
16.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)
16.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)
16.12 Gintuit
16.13 Kymriah*
16.14 Yescarta*
16.15 Carticel
17. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
17.1 Cartistem
17.2 Chondron
17.3 KeraHeal
17.4 Cellgram
17.5 Cure Skin Injection
18. Australia, Europe & Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
18.1 Holoclar (Europe)
18.2 Yescarta (EU)
18.3 Kymriah (EU)
18.4 Temcell HS (Japan)
18.5 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)
19. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario
19.1 US
19.2 South Korea
19.3 Europe
19.4 Japan
19.5 China
19.6 Rest of the World
20. Global Cell Therapy Research Advancements
20.1 Drug Based Therapies Advancements in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
20.2 Advances in Cytomegalovirus Infection Prevention & Treatment
20.3 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
20.4 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
20.5 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis via Stem Cell Therapy
20.6 Role of Stem Cell Therapy in Treating Infertility
20.7 Stem Cells for Eye Diseases
20.8 Cell Therapy for Stroke and Angina Pectoris
20.9 Stem Cell Therapy in Improving Wrinkles & Acne Scars
21. Treg Cells – The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy
21.1 Introduction to Treg Cell
21.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell
21.3 Mechanism of Action
21.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy
21.4.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Treg cells to Prevent GvHD
21.4.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Polyclonal & Alloantigen-specific Treg cells to
Prevent Solid Organ Transplant Rejection
21.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatmet of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune
Diseases
21.5.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
21.5.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
21.5.3 Autoimmune Hepatitis
21.5.4 Pemphigus Vulgaris
21.5.5 Allergy and Asthma
21.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy
22. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects
23. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication
23.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
23.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)
23.3 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes And Fibroblasts (Gintuit)
23.4 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)
23.5 Tonogenchoncel-L (INVOSSA-K inj)
23.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies (Stempeucel)
23.7 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)
23.8 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)
23.9 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy - Pharmicell
23.10 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)
23.11 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)
23.12 Autologous Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Therapy (Holoclar)
23.13 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)
23.14 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy For Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)
23.15 Autologous Chondrocyte Implant - TETEC
23.16 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell)
23.17 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray)
23.18 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)
23.19 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)
23.20 Azficel-T (Laviv)
23.21 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)
23.22 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart)
23.23 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)
23.24 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical
23.25 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts And Fibroblasts (Urocell)
24. Competitive Landscape
24.1 Athersys Inc.
24.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation
24.3 Bone Therapeutics
24.4 Celgene Corporation
24.5 Cell Medica
24.6 Cellerant Therapeutics
24.7 FibrocellScinence
24.8 Genzyme Corporation
24.9 Green Cross Cell
24.10 Histogenics Corporation
24.11 Intrexon Corporation
24.12 Intercytex
24.13 ISTO Biologics
24.14 Macrocure
24.15 Mesoblast
24.16 Molmed
24.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc
24.18 OmniCyte
24.19 Opexa Therapeutics
24.20 Organogenesis
24.21 Pharmicell
24.22 TCA Cellular Therapy
24.23 Stem Cell Inc.
24.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals
24.25 Tigenix
24.26 Vericel Corporation
Neeraj Chawla
neeraj@kuickresearch.com
+91-9810410366
KuicK Research
Delhi, INDIA
