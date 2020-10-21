An Extraordinary General Meeting in Hofseth BioCare ASA will be held at the company's premises at Havnegata 11, 6005 Ålesund, on 11 November 2020 at 13:00 CET.

Considering the travel and meeting recommendations and restrictions currently in place due to the extraordinary situation with the Covid-19 pandemic, all shareholders are encouraged to submit a voting proxy to the chairman of the board in lieu of attending the General Meeting in person.

Please find the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting attached.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO of Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +47 93632966

E-mail: investor@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment