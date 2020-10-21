



In 2016 Bilia AB’s Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee which is applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to the instruction, the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprising the company’s Chairman of the Board and one representative for each of the two to four largest shareholders in terms of votes, based on information from Euroclear Sweden AB at the end of the month preceding the appointment of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 comprises the following members:

· Mats Qviberg, appointed by the Qviberg family, Chairman of the Board in

Bilia AB

· Tim Floderus, appointed by Investment AB Öresund, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

· Lisen Oliw, appointed by Anna Engebretsen and family

· Suzanne Sandler, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2021 Annual General Meeting regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Board members and Chairman of the Board, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, renumeration to the auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the process of appointing the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting can submit them via email to nominering@bilia.se. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals ahead of the AGM, these should be available to the Nomination Committee by

19 January 2021.

Gothenburg, October 21, 2020

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

